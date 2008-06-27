Rumour: Australian PS2 Price Drop Incoming?

A source at EB Games has informed us of a possible price drop for Sony's Playstation 2 - one we could see in just a few weeks. Although the source was unable to provide an exact figure, $99 was highlighted as a strong possibility. Apparently EB has quite the cache of PS2s ready to go for this.

The source didn't specific whether the drop was for the slim, standard model or both. I'm sure you'll agree that if it's for the former, this would be great news.

As usual, Sony Australia had no comment regarding the rumour, so it's fingers crossed at this stage.