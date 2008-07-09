Should Australia Expect A New PS3 Model Soon?

Microsoft has the Pro, Elite and Arcade consoles, while the Wii has enough peripherals to kill an elephant - if pachyderms were vulnerable to nunchucks and remotes. Sony, however, has one type of console on offer - the 40GB unit - and the choice of Sixaxis or Dual Shock 3 controllers.

With no backwards-compatibility or card reader, the 40GB PS3 is a shell of the 60GB model consumers could buy at launch. Not that this has stopped the PS3 being a strong seller. With blockbuster titles like GTA IV and Metal Gear Solid 4, the console has shed its biggest problem - a lack of quality games.

Even so, the PS3 has troubles ahead, especially in Australia. Microsoft has dropped the price on all models of the Xbox 360, and there's a chance the PS2 will be cheaper soon as well. With the Wii floating around the $399 mark, the PS3 is the most expensive console in the country, with an RRP $200 higher on average than its competitors.

Now, there are rumours that Sony has a new SKU planned for Australia - one we could see as soon as next month. No details, no pricing and no word from the company. At least for now.

It's speculation at this stage, but I wouldn't be surprised if Sony did introduce a new, cheaper PS3, in the face of recent developments. Regardless of the choice Sony makes, it can only be good for us.

[Thanks Lance]