The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sept 8 For EB Fable II Pub Games Codes, Apparently

fable2_wide.jpgStill waiting for your Pub Games code from your EB Games Fable II preorder? Last we heard they were due before the end of last month, but that didn't quite happen, did it?

Well, we have a new, firmer estimate from tipster and EB employee Diomades. He's been told the Xbox Live Arcade tokens will be available from September 8. His EB doesn't have any actual stock, but he suspects they'll arrive today - if they haven't already.

Comments

  • vSanjo Guest

    No fair.
    Srsly, get it together EB - it was supposed to be on the 13th. ._.

    0
  • Diomades Guest

    It didn't have details as to why there was a delay, unfortunately, just that it would finally be out on September 8. It is possible we won't receive it until Monday, like what happened with our shipment of Spore. But you will definitely be able to go into your store and pick it up on Monday. Just don't go until the afternoon.

    0
  • Murcho Guest

    EB got another email today, stating it was now coming in on tues 9th. Hopefully not too much longer than that.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles