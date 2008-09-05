Sept 8 For EB Fable II Pub Games Codes, Apparently

Still waiting for your Pub Games code from your EB Games Fable II preorder? Last we heard they were due before the end of last month, but that didn't quite happen, did it?

Well, we have a new, firmer estimate from tipster and EB employee Diomades. He's been told the Xbox Live Arcade tokens will be available from September 8. His EB doesn't have any actual stock, but he suspects they'll arrive today - if they haven't already.