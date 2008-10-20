EB Games Joins Fable 2 Early Release Party

Just when we thought the Fable 2 early release story had been fun while it lasted, we've now received two reports that an EB Games in Melbourne has started moving units on the basis that Kmart's breach gives them the all clear to do so.

We're chasing fresh word from Microsoft on whether this would be considered in the clear, or whether this is something else that will require a bitchslappin'. If you're in Melbourne and you're eager, might want to run in to Swanston St and see if you can grab a copy in case it goes away. Though at this stage you only have a few weekdays to wait for full launch, so it isn't quite as exciting as Kmart's pre-weekend treat.

Full size money shot after the jump.