Atomic Live 2008 this weekend

Shout out for the gang at Atomic MPC and their big event this weekend, Atomic Live 2008. If you've never been, it's a giant geekfest with everything from cosplay to overclocking and a healthy dose of serious gaming action. The big news for you lot is hands on access to Far Cry 2 plus a Guitar Hero 2 tournament. And the WGT finals will be taking place at the same time if you're eager to watch the Aussie elite duke it out for the right to represent.

So that's Saturday, October 18, at the Badgery Pavillion, Sydney Olympic Park. You can pre-register over at the official site and get in the running for some sweet prizes like a 22-inch LCD. Plus there are usually plenty of giveaways from exhibitors at random intervals throughout the day. At an entry price of FREE it's tough to beat. If I can get away from new baby duties for a few hours I'll definitely be there too.

[Atomic Live 2008]