Buyer Beware: Nintendo's Black Friday Switch Bundle Is The Old, Low-Battery Model

There’s a $399 Switch bundle that includes a digital version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale this Black Friday at a lot of stores. It would be a solid deal, but there’s a catch: The bundle includes the original model of the Switch, with much worse battery life than the other ones currently on shelves.

Nintendo released its own holiday gift guide earlier this month, headlined by this particular Black Friday deal and at first it seemed like a no-brainer for anyone who is currently in the market for a Switch. In the fine print, however, Nintendo pointed out that the model included in the bundle wasn’t the newest one. “Includes original Nintendo Switch model HAC-001, battery performance ranges from 2.5 – 6.5 hours,” the description reads.

Earlier this year, Nintendo released a revised model of the Switch, with the product number HAC-001(-01) with a battery life of between 4.5 and 9 hours and sold it at the same price as the existing models. In addition to the (-01) at the end of the model number, the newer versions are sold in solid red boxes, as opposed to the predominantly white ones from when the console launched.

For people who plan on mostly keeping their Switch docked, the difference in battery life isn’t a big deal, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a great game that is rarely discounted. But for someone who plans to predominantly play their Switch on the go, that extra few hours, especially for power-hungry games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, goes a long way. You don’t want to spend nearly full price on the old model when a significantly upgraded one costs roughly the same.

Eitherway, if you happen to be in the market for a Switch this week, make sure to check the model number on the box so you know exactly which one you’re getting.

  • zombiechud @zombiechud

    Not the case in Australia. On the JBHiFi page it identifies the sku numbers for the models offered in the catalogue and it takes you to the 2019 grey or neon models if you search by the sku on jbhifis website.

    0
  • matt1234 @matt1234

    I would think the old model would be in more demand due to being able to jailbreak it stupidly easy?

    0
  • James Thornton Guest

    Do not buy a Nintendo Switch with a low battery until you check the model number on the box and see how many hours battery life it ranges from. Get a better Nintendo Switch with much better battery life instead of getting an old model with a low battery it's not worth the price tag. Always check the model number on the box before you buy a Nintendo Switch.

    0
  • Ymvs Guest

    Can confirm that the Switch bundle sold by Amazon here in Australia is the new one HAC-001(-01).
    I have an old switch and just bought the new.
    The bundle box being sold in australia is different to this article's picture with the mario kart art.
    Is is the new red box, with just a Mario Kart sticker attached to it.
    Australia got lucky on this one.

    0
  • TheMP Guest

    Can confirm Aus EB version was legit as well. Side note, red box has old code. Check the unit itself.

    0

