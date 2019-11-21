Dunked Stranding

For some, it's nice when the hype stays as hype.
Seeing the world unpack Death Stranding after its release has been fascinating, if only to see what different people get hung up on. For Dunkey, someone that came to prominence for their League of Legends content before branching out into humorous takes on all sorts of games, the mechanics and controls are the biggest problem.
The best of Dunkey — Breath of the Wild and Metal Gear Solid 5 are the perfect examples — is when he's smashing emergent systems together, creating funny moments out of the chaos. Death Stranding isn't built for that, and consequently, the game gets slaughtered.
There's some slight spoilers towards the end in cut scenes and gameplay, although nothing that would especially ruin the biggest story beats.
I'm still trying to carve my way through the game. Family emergencies have a way of putting games on the backburner. But I'm totally on-board with a lot of the unskippable animations and cut-scenes. If I tell the game to skip a cut-scene, I want it to skip, not get four more prompts just to get to the bloody end.
I've been playing this at a leisurely pace but I don't want spoilers. But it's also a dunkey vid. I dunno what to do!!!!!
The spoilers require context so you’re all good. Kojima has probably spoiled more in the trailers.
Ok so I watched his video and it definitely looks like dunkey set himself to dislike the game as much as possible for this video. I mean the video footage he's picked to play as he talks about it is generally him trying to climb up the hardest terrains to set himself up to fail. I can understand that he's not enjoying the game because the main gameplay is delivering packages, and then he glosses over all the other points of the game. He mentions briefly that players help each other out by building things to make deliveries easier, and then that's it, he doesn't elaborate. He also complains that you can't carry all the items, but it's not like other games where you items magically disappear in your pockets. He purposefully fabricates a bunch of items and then just starts stacking them up and up and up on his back to show how ridiculous it looks, but in reality he wouldn't have played like this.
Honestly I'm kinda disappointed that Dunkey went on this manipulative way of showing this select gameplay footage to emphasis his points. So for someone who hasn't stepped into this game, they are only seeing:
A) the worst way to go about traversing this game
B) a quick glossing over the sandbox and mechanics of the game
C) straight up complaints about the story being present at the start and end
He's gone in to counter all the positivity Death Stranding has received, but the thing is every positive review I've seen also highlight his points. No game is perfect, but I can't take Dunkeys take seriously when he's blatent with his footage selection and glossing over majority of the game systems. I'll now have to see his other dunkview's in the same vein
He isn't really a reviewer though - he posts this stuff primarily for comedic purposes, not as serious reviews.
I also stopped watching him because he started to become annoying but I never watched his videos as serious reviews.
Without sounding TOO wanky, I think he’s a pretty good reviewer. There is a layer of sincerity to most of his opinions. In saying that I’m a little disappointed that he failed to highlight the very positive aspects of the game.
It’s also worth pointing out that he cherry picks every bad line of dialogue for this video. They were the only lines in the game that I felt “oh come on Kojima”. The rest is really well told.
Dunkey doesn't get it
I don't think you understand what his channel is about nor have you watched any of his previous videos.
Take off the fanboy blinders.
I've been subscribed to Dunkey for a good 5 years or so and definitely enjoy his videos. He's made a point of separating the goofiness from most of his videos, to bring in some seriousness with his Dunkview videos. I mean you watch some of his other dunkview videos, like God Of War, Shadow of the Colossus (which he reviewed negatively), Sonic Mania, and Yooka-Laylee (another he negatively reviewed), and you can see he's able to point out good and bad and make distinctions to point out both. For this video he isn't doing any of that. I might enjoy death stranding but I do agree that Kojima makes a game that you can understand for a while and then have no clue whats happening which is irritating, he can also have some cringey dialogue and parts of the game where you just wished you could skip that entire section. But Dunkeys video didn't hit the mark like his previous ones of this series and he's definitely selective to tell everyone all the negatives. Go and watch his other negative reviewed game videos and you'll see my point
Your at fault for treating it like a serious review. It isn't. I get it, he is saying negative things about your new favourite toy and it puts you into defensive mode.
Nope. Disagree. Dude has a format for how he does his reviews, and he's changed the way that format is specifically for this video. You won't go watch his older videos that I point out just because you know you'll see my point on this, so I'm not going to go further down this thread with you
There's a spoiler in the video where Sam is carrying a dead body, for a split second when he drops the body, you can see a popup saying who the body is.