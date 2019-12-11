Bonkers New Indie Game Lets You Mash Up Different Genres

Supermash is a game about mashing up video game genres, and it’s coming to the Switch in May 2020. I’m psyched y’all.

I know I’ve had daydreams about gameplay mechanic crossovers I’d love to see. Just a second ago, Kotaku managing editor Maddy Myers and I were talking about how dope it would be if Metroid got rhythm game spin off, like Zelda did with Cadence Of Hyrule. I don’t know if Supermash, a new game coming to Switch next year, will let me make Rhythm of Ridley, but I can only hope. Here’s a trailer.

Have you ever wanted to play a Platformer with Stealth elements or a Shoot ‘Em Up with JRPG battles? Well you can in #SuperMash from @digitalcontinue, a game where you mash together genres to create unique gaming experiences! Coming to #NintendoSwitch May 2020. #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/XHMqrTS4T1 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 10, 2019

It feels extremely unfair that I’ll have to wait until May to play this, but c’est la vie. During today’s Nintendo Indie Showcase, one of the developers from Supermash’s studio, Digital Continue, also showed a code for his favourite genre mash up. You’re not making waiting for release any easier dude.