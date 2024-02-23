New Report Suggests Hi-Fi Rush Is Coming To Switch 2 As Well

Xbox recently announced that four of its older titles would be going multiplatform, and finally detailed which games would be making the leap earlier this week. Among these games is Hi-Fi Rush, Bethesda and Tango Gameworks’ surprising rhythm-action game that came out of nowhere early last year. However, when Hi-Fi Rush was confirmed to be landing on PS5 in March, there was a curious absence: a release date for a port on the hugely popular Nintendo Switch. Turns out, that might be due to Hi-Fi Rush reportedly skipping the console and launching on its successor instead.

At least, that’s according to reporting from Insider Gaming, whose sources have reportedly suggested that Hi-Fi Rush will be coming to the Switch successor, explaining the absence of a Switch release among yesterday’s salvo of confirmations. The report doesn’t make mention of whether this move precludes the game from ever arriving on the Switch—perhaps even in tandem with its release on Nintendo’s next device—but it does suggest that the announcement of any Nintendo port may have been pushed back some time to line up with a formal announcement of the next system. Just last week, another round of reporting suggested that Nintendo’s highly anticipated console, once heavily rumoured to be arriving in the second half of 2024, might have been pushed back to 2025.

The news of Hi-Fi Rush potentially skipping the Nintendo Switch comes as a bit of a shock, especially considering the leaks earlier this month which pointed to an imminent release on a Nintendo system. Considering the veracity of the same leaks, which gave away that the game was coming to PlayStation, it could be safe to assume that no matter what, Hi-Fi Rush will be coming to a Nintendo console in the near future. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess which one, and when. In the meantime, hey, maybe you can check out Pentiment which is on a Nintendo console as of today.