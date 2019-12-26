JB Hi-Fi's Best Boxing Day 2019 Sales

Now that Christmas Day is behind us, it's time for the final rush of the year: retailers clearing out as much stock as possible.
We're kicking off this morning with JB Hi-Fi, which is flogging off a ton of games and some games hardware. All deals so far are available online and in-store, which helps.
Let's start with the console deals:
- Xbox One S 1TB + Jedi Fallen Order: $269
- PS4 Pro 1TB Console: $389
The real deals, however, are with the games. Days Gone is going for $24, a little higher than its low during Black Friday, while everything else is split into $39, $49 and $59 tiers.
About 100 games are in the $39 tier, but here's a pick of the best:
- FIFA 20 (PS4, XBO)
- NBA 2K20 (PS4, XBO)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4, XBO)
- Borderlands 3 (PS4, XBO)
- Medievil Remastered (PS4)
- Just Dance 2020 (PS4, XBO)
- Life is Strange 2 (XBO, PS4)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4, XBO)
- Wreckfest (PS4, XBO)
- Nier: Automata (PS4)
- Team Sonic Racing (PS4, XBO)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PS4, XBO)
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4, XBO)
- Man of Medan (PS4, XBO)
- Generation Zero (PS4, XBO)
- My Time at Portia (PS4, XBO)
- Dead or Alive 6 (PS4, XBO)
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 2 (PS4, XBO)
- PUBG (PS4)
- Spyro's Reignited Trilogy (PS4, XBO)
- Call of Cthulhu (XBO)
- Strange Brigade (PS4, XBO)
- Overwatch (PS4, XBO)
- Metal Gear Survive (PS4, XBO)
- Need for Speed Heat (PS4, XBO)
- Civilization VI (PS4, XBO)
- Agony (PS4, XBO)
- Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4, XBO)
- Big Bash Boom (PS4, XBO)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4, XBO)
- CONTRA: Rogue Corps (PS4)
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition (PS4)
- DMC 5 (XBO)
- Diablo 3: Eternal Collection (PS4, XBO)
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition (PS4, XBO)
- Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers (PS4)
- Friday the 13th (PS4)
- Gears 5 (XBO)
- Greedfall (PS4, XBO)
- Hitman 2 (PS4, XBO)
- Kingdom Come Deliverance (PS4, XBO)
- Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far (PS4)
- L.A. Noire (PS4, XBO)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (PS4, XBO)
- Ni No Kuni Remastered (PS4)
- Outcast: Second Contact (PS4, XBO)
- Overcooked 2 (PS4, XBO)
- Resident Evil 2 (PS4, XBO)
- SEGA Mega Drive Classics (PS4, XBO)
And at $59, you'll find games like Jedi Fallen Order, Death Stranding, Modern Warfare and most of the big names from 2019.
- Ace Combat 7 (PS4)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remaster (PS4, XBO)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Athenian Edition (PS4, XBO)
- Assetto Corsa (PS4, XBO)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4, XBO)
- Code Vein (PS4, XBO)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled (PS4, XBO)
- Death Stranding (PS4)
- Aladdin & The Lion King (PS4, XBO)
- Disney Fantasia: Music Evolved (PS4, XBO)
- GRID (PS4, XBO)
- MotoGP 19 (PS4, XBO)
- Indivisible (PS4)
- Mutant Football League (PS4, XBO)
- Jedi Fallen Order (PS4, XBO)
- Starlink Battle for Atlas (PS4, XBO)
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut (PS4, XBO)
- Trine Ultimate Collection (PS4, XBO)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (PS4)
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (PS4)
- The Surge 2 (XBO)
Decent prices on Jedi Fallen Order and Death Stranding, particularly compared to the Christmas/January sale running on the PlayStation store right now.
There's also a smattering of TVs, laptops, gaming peripherals and more getting discounted. You can see a quick list here, but below is a small selection that might take your fancy.
- Dyson V10 Animal Plus: $699
- Samsung 65" 4K HDR RU7100 TV: $988
- Samsung 75" 4K HDR RU7100 TV: $1463
- Hisense 75" HDR TV: $1395
- LG B9 55" HD OLED TV: $1795
- Sony 200W 2.1ch Soundbar: $397
- LG 400W 2.1ch DTS Virtual X Soundbar: $295
- iPad 7th Gen 32GB: $479
- iPhone XS 64GB: $999
- Samsung 28" 4K UHD Monitor: $349
- LG 34" IPS 75Hz Freesync Ultrawide Monitor: $449
- Philips 24" IPS FHD 75Hz Freesync: $199
- Huawei P30 Pro: $1099
- Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB: $1399
- Galaxy S10 5G 512GB: $1499
- Huawei P30: $749
- Oppo Reno 5G: $999
- Xiamo MI Mix 3 5G: $559
- Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan/Heater: $499
Great time to pick up a vaccum cleaner, really. (Or a cheap second screen.) The full list of discounted TVs can be found here, since there's a lot of models to parse.
I'm playing Resident Evil 2 at the moment. Geez it is good. Although it's half this price on the PS Store ($24.95),so I'd buy it there rather than JB.
And that's the next cab off the rank for me to write!