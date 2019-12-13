Red Sled Redemption 2

Today on Highlight Reel we have Red Dead Redemption 2 PC sleds, Halo kills, frozen bullets, death by thumbs up, and much more!
Dark Souls 3 - mimic Failure - Calith
Pokémon Sword/Shield - Mochigai
Gears 5 - havin a problem - M317
Dying Light: The Following - Explosive Punch - David Figueroa
Shenmue 3 - go to hell shenmue - ClementJ64
Star Citizen - I think he’s too excited to see me - IamKroopz
Battlefield V - life flashing before your eyes - prreich
Marvel’s Spider Man - “That’s all it is, Miles... a leap of faith.” - Cameron Workman
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - william678910
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Goat Finisher - T B
Days Gone - This is one strong bear to throw me like that! - FrasierCrane1992
Days Gone - World’s easiest rager - Mr Jutsu
Red Dead Redemption 2 - PC Gamers, we now have sleds - zozm8
Red Dead Redemption 2 - Post-mortem panic - ZomTr0m
Modern Warfare - launched - Tyler Hillis
Modern Warfare - Vault Boy Approves - ThatGuyGaz
Modern Warfare - Frozen Bullets
Modern Warfare - Horrible glitch with head - James London8888
Modern Warfare - Sucks to suck - Josh Hartz
Halo: MCC - The Armour Lock MCC Experience - gentlelive
Halo: Reach - not a moment too soon - Ethan Benhoff
Halo: MCC - Chucking grenades is my favourite desperation move. - Detroit Oddballs
Halo: MCC - I’m Cracked - Jakezuss
NFS: Heat - Welp. I think I might’ve broken the game. - _moistmcdiddles_
NFS: Heat - For Crying Out Load - Igor Seignemartin
