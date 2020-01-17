Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed To September

You know how I said on Tuesday that it was delay season? The much-anticipated sci-fi role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is next on the list—now it’s coming in September instead of April. Sorry, sorry. You must have known this was coming.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

This is, of course, the next game from the makers of the phenomenal The Witcher 3. From what we’ve seen, it looks great.