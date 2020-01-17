Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed To September

You know how I said on Tuesday that it was delay season? The much-anticipated sci-fi role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is next on the list—now it’s coming in September instead of April. Sorry, sorry. You must have known this was coming.
We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV
— CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020
This is, of course, the next game from the makers of the phenomenal The Witcher 3. From what we’ve seen, it looks great.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink