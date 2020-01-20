This Week In Games: PC Pokemon, I Choose You

What would happen if Pokemon was to be released on PC? Well, that's not happening, but already people are starting to talk about TemTem as if it's better.

I've heard some good and OK things out of TemTem's stress tests from the last week, which were available to Australians if you were happy to get up at roughly 6 in the morning on a weekend. I couldn't manage that, but the game's officially out tomorrow, so we'll see what it's like then if the servers don't break.

There's Tiny Living for Sims 4, which looks neat, a couple of SEGA Ages games, the Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind DLC which will be massive, and a stack of indies, including the remasters of Preatorians and Commandos 2 (very good).

Here's the leaderboard for the week:

  • TemTem | PC
  • The Sims 4: Tiny Living | PC, Mac
  • Lumini | Xbox, Switch
  • SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone | Switch
  • Escape From Chernobyl | Switch
  • Rugby 20 | PC, Xbox
  • 198X | Switch
  • Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD | PC, Switch
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf | Switch
  • Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind | PS4
  • Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PC
  • Preatorians HD Remaster | PC
  • Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind | Xbox
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners | PC
  • EMBER | Switch
  • Mosaic | Switch
  • Speedrunners | Switch
  • SEGA Ages Shinobi | Switch
  • Sleep Attack | Switch
  • Sinless | Switch
  • Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest | Switch
  • Orn the tiny forest sprite | Switch
  • Football, Tactics & Glory | Switch, Xbox

Onto the trailers! TemTem's the biggest game this week just because of its association to Pokemon, so we'll start with that.

See anything that catches your fancy?

