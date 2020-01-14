Developers Are Holding Twitter Auctions To Raise Money For Bushfire Relief

With PS5 On The Way, Sony Will Skip E3 Again

ASUS ROG Phone 2: The Kotaku Australia Review

Heroes Of Might And Magic Is An Auto Battler Now

might and magic chess royale pc ios androidImage: Ubisoft

The internet wasn't really asking for the iconic Heroes of Might and Magic franchise, which has been rolling as Might and Magic for a while now, to be turned into a Teamfight Tactics / Dota Underlords style game. But hey! At the end of this month, it will be.

It's called Might & Magic: Chess Royale, and you'll be able to play 10 minute auto battles with 99 other players.

It's at least a more appealing mobile respin on the HOMM world, factions and units than the other mobile knock-off that's floating around. It's supposedly launching simultaneously on January 30, according to the website

You don't fight all the other players at once, obviously: Might & Magic: Chess Royale pits people against each other one at a time, like every other auto battler on the market.

"Lose quick, win quick" is one of the headline descriptions on the official site, so I'm already wondering what the degree of RNG in Chess Royale is. Still, I'm happy enough to play a low stakes auto battler - I still love the HOMM series, after all - if the microtransaction model isn't too gross and the round to round experience is slick enough. The whole game launches in a fortnight, so we'll find out soon enough just where Ubisoft thinks the Might & Magic franchise belongs in 2020.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au furries

Furries Raise Over $25,000 For Australian Bushfire Relief

Streamers, celebrities, game publishers and studios have all gotten behind fundraising efforts to help everyone recover from the Australian bushfires with a speed and generosity that our federal government could learn from. Now, the furry community has done their part with a stream raising over $25,000 for the Australian Red Cross.
au devolver-digital feature observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey

Who likes free stuff? We've got another reader survey to kick off 2020, and naturally we'd like you to be rewarded for your time, so there's a whole truckload of stuff you could win: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles