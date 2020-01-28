This Week In Games: Journey To Azeroth

Journey To The Savage Planet: The Kotaku Review

Kentucky Route Zero: The Kotaku Review

JB Hi-Fi Has A Better Name For Death Stranding

jb hifi death stranding review ps4

If Sony had rolled with this instead of Death Stranding in Australia, nobody would have blamed them.

Following our story featuring confessions from staffers behind those classic JB Hi-Fi reviews, a reader got in touch with a gem that we missed the first time around.

It's a simple gag, like most JB reviews, but it does the job. According to Damien, it was posted at JB's Albury/Wodonga store.

Props for describing Death Stranding better than Death Stranding.

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Regardless of what happens in the world of video games, we can always rely on some banger reviews from the fine staffers at JB Hi-Fi.

Read more

Thanks, Damien! See any other great JB reviews, or write them yourself? Get in touch!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

90s demons doom e1m1 fps hell id tell-us

What Video Game Level Have You Played The Most?

A great level is like a warm bowl of mac and cheese. You can come back to it whenever you need to feel good and happy. Without thinking you can load it up and know you are going to be ok. So what level do you keep coming back to over the years?
au deals holidays japan

Virgin's Flogging Off Cheap Flights To Tokyo

Wanted to visit Tokyo this year, but wanted to miss the nightmare of the Olympic Games? Virgin, which is opening daily flights to Tokyo from the end of March, has got the perfect deal.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles