JB Hi-Fi Has A Better Name For Death Stranding

If Sony had rolled with this instead of Death Stranding in Australia, nobody would have blamed them.

Following our story featuring confessions from staffers behind those classic JB Hi-Fi reviews, a reader got in touch with a gem that we missed the first time around.

It's a simple gag, like most JB reviews, but it does the job. According to Damien, it was posted at JB's Albury/Wodonga store.

Props for describing Death Stranding better than Death Stranding.

Thanks, Damien! See any other great JB reviews, or write them yourself? Get in touch!