JB Hi-Fi Has Some Cracking Gaming Deals

If you didn't have enough to play on your PS4, now's the best time. Sony's just kicked off a massive digital and retail promotion around Australia, and naturally, JB has some very solid deals.

The offers are available until June 8, and include Sony's best AAA games from the last couple of years, as well as solid prices on some indie titles. You can grab a year's worth of PlayStation Plus for $55.95 as well, $24 cheaper than the usual going rate. Recent releases like Dreams and Nioh 2 have been discounted as well, and many of Sony's best exclusives are available for less than $20.

Here's the pick of the bunch:

Death Stranding: $34

Dreams: $34

Predator: Hunting Grounds: $34

Nioh 2: $59

Days Gone: $24

MediEvil: $24

Spider-Man: $24

Astro-Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR): $24

Concrete Genie: $24

Detroit: Become Human: $24

The Last Guardian: $24

God of War: $19

GT Sport: $19

Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition: $19

The Last of Us Remastered: $19

Nioh: $19

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy: $19

Uncharted 4: $19

Ratchet & Clank: $19

Knack 2: $24

The Order 1886: $24

Until Dawn: $19

Little Big Planet 3: $19

Bloodborne: $19

inFAMOUS Second Son: $19

Lots of great picks on offer there. GT Sport is an especially good pick-up if you have a family member or friend who's been glued to the virtual Supercars recently. Nioh and Nioh 2 are a great combo for a weekend (or three), and Until Dawn is still one of the best experiences to share with friends and drinks.

Good price on Death Stranding too, unless you're specifically waiting for it to hit PC. And Helldivers is good to play with mates, if you want that punishing, twin-stick shooter experience with a touch of Starship Troopers.

You can grab all the deals in-store or, alternatively, by grabbing them online here.