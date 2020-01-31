Nintendo Is Releasing An Animal Crossing Switch, And It Is Beautiful

Top Streamers Are Leaving Twitch Amidst Big Money And Shady Deals

Aussie Researchers Are Tackling Esports' Next Big Challenge: Sleep

Nintendo Says No New Switch Models Planned For 2020

Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty

Despite already announcing and releasing a new Switch model in 2019, rumours that Nintendo would release another variant of its latest console—a beefier, fancier “Pro” version—have refused to go away. So Nintendo has come out and just flat out said it: there are no new Switch models coming. At least in 2020.

No doubt keen to have people buy their consoles now, instead of holding out for some hypothetical point in the future for some hypothetical new model, a short statement tucked away on page 10 of Nintendo’s latest fiscal report reads:

Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020.

That’s that, then. Feel free to ignore those ethereal “Pro” rumours for a while. Then let’s reconvene in 2021 and see where we’re at.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

blizzard feature remaster warcraft warcraft-3 warcraft-3-reforged warcraft-iii world-of-warcraft

Warcraft 3: Reforged Isn't Much Of An Upgrade

The remastered version of Blizzard’s real-time strategy classic Warcraft 3 launched yesterday, and while I’m nowhere near as disappointed by the lack of enhancements and upgrades as the folks over at the official forums, Warcraft 3: Reforged certainly hasn’t impressed me.
blizzard dota feature riot valve warcraft warcraft-3 warcraft-3-reforged

Blizzard Owns Your Custom Warcraft 3: Reforged Games

It is a fact somewhat lost to time—though certainly not one Blizzard will ever forget—that the eternally enduring MOBA genre got its start in Blizzard games. Riot and Valve, however, ended up reaping the rewards of seeds that were sown by custom game-makers in StarCraft and Warcraft 3. After a 2012 lawsuit, Valve even got to keep the “Dota” name that originally took root in Warcraft 3. With Warcraft 3: Reforged, it seems that Blizzard is not keen on allowing history to repeat itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles