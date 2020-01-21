Studio Ghibli's Movies, Ranked

Netflix Australia Just Picked Up 21 Studio Ghibli Movies

This Week In Games: PC Pokemon, I Choose You

The Best Deals From Fanatical's Lunar New Year Sale

Image: Ubisoft

Fanatical's kicking off a brand new year of sales with some great savings on PC titles, including a solid deal on Monster Hunter World, the Metro Redux games and some of Ubisoft's latest releases.

You can check out the entire sale here, but here's the highlights.

Ubisoft Deals

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition (Includes Season Pass) - $47.98 (was $149.95)
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition - $13.48 (was $44.95)
  • The Crew 2 - $20.68 (was $89.95)
  • Far Cry 5 - $20.68 (was $89.95)
  • Steep - $10.33 (was $44.95)
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $33.72 (was $74.95)
  • Far Cry New Dawn - $24.46 (was $67.95)
  • Far Cry Primal - $14.79 (was $79.95)
  • Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $26.97 (was $59.95)
  • Watch_Dogs 2 - $20.68 (was $89.95)
  • Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition - $18.38 (was $79.95)

Best Deals Under $50

  • Monster Hunter World - $33.71 (was $44.95)
  • Devil May Cry 5: Deluxe Edition - $42.60 (was $115.16)
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker Imperial Edition - $45.04 (was $128.69)
  • Super Neptunia RPG - $23.99 (was $79.99)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online - $29.35 (was $34.95)
  • Cities: Skylines - $38.30 (was $45.12)
  • Life is Strange: Complete Season - $28.77 (was $59.95)
  • Resident Evil 2 - $25.48 (was $84.95)
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - $26.50 (was $58.90)
  • Tropico 6 - $40.57 (was $69.95)
  • My Time At Portia - $25.17 (was $41.95)
  • Garfield Kart- Furious Racing - $14.35 (was $23.93)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider - $33.53 (was $95.81)

Best Deals Under $20

  • ARK: Survival Evolved - $18.88 (was $69.95)
  • Tabletop Simulator - $12.44 (was $28.95)
  • Resident Evil 7: biohazard - $18.77 (was $39.95)
  • Superhot VR - $17.97 (was $35.95)
  • Overcooked 2 - $17.97 (was $35.95)
  • Sid Meier's Civilization V - $7.49 (was $29.99)
  • Dead Rising 3 - $13.03 (was $44.95)
  • Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package - $5.12 (was $20.49)
  • Tomb Raider - $6.49 (was $44.95)
  • Legacy of Kain Pack - $5.49 (was $33.57)
  • Rayman Legends - $6.88 (was $29.95)
  • Dead by Daylight - $15.22 (was $32.39)
  • Overcooked - $5.05 (was $22.99)
  • Mafia III - $13.62 (was $54.49)
  • Bioshock Infinite - $9.99 (was $39.99)
  • Just Cause 3 XXL Edition - $7.14 (was $39.69)
  • Yooka-Laylee - $15.63 (was $67.99)
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin - $39.86 (was $56.95)
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection - $23.17 (was $39.95)
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York - $21.13 (was $28.95)

Anything on the list pique your fancy?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature ghibli hiyao-miyazaki studio-ghibli the-bests thebests

Studio Ghibli's Movies, Ranked

Since its foundation in 1985, Studio Ghibli has released over 20 feature films. Some of these have become animation classics! Others have stunk up the joint.
au devolver-digital observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey [Last Day!]

You've got one day left to win a whole truckload of stuff with our first reader survey of the year: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles