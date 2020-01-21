The Best Deals From Fanatical's Lunar New Year Sale

Image: Ubisoft

Fanatical's kicking off a brand new year of sales with some great savings on PC titles, including a solid deal on Monster Hunter World, the Metro Redux games and some of Ubisoft's latest releases.

You can check out the entire sale here, but here's the highlights.

Ubisoft Deals

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition (Includes Season Pass) - $47.98 (was $149.95)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition - $13.48 (was $44.95)

The Crew 2 - $20.68 (was $89.95)

Far Cry 5 - $20.68 (was $89.95)

Steep - $10.33 (was $44.95)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $33.72 (was $74.95)

Far Cry New Dawn - $24.46 (was $67.95)

Far Cry Primal - $14.79 (was $79.95)

Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $26.97 (was $59.95)

Watch_Dogs 2 - $20.68 (was $89.95)

Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition - $18.38 (was $79.95)

Best Deals Under $50

Monster Hunter World - $33.71 (was $44.95)

Devil May Cry 5: Deluxe Edition - $42.60 (was $115.16)

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Imperial Edition - $45.04 (was $128.69)

Super Neptunia RPG - $23.99 (was $79.99)

The Elder Scrolls Online - $29.35 (was $34.95)

Cities: Skylines - $38.30 (was $45.12)

Life is Strange: Complete Season - $28.77 (was $59.95)

Resident Evil 2 - $25.48 (was $84.95)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - $26.50 (was $58.90)

Tropico 6 - $40.57 (was $69.95)

My Time At Portia - $25.17 (was $41.95)

Garfield Kart- Furious Racing - $14.35 (was $23.93)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider - $33.53 (was $95.81)

Best Deals Under $20