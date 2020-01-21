The Best Deals From Fanatical's Lunar New Year Sale

Fanatical's kicking off a brand new year of sales with some great savings on PC titles, including a solid deal on Monster Hunter World, the Metro Redux games and some of Ubisoft's latest releases.
You can check out the entire sale here, but here's the highlights.
Ubisoft Deals
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition (Includes Season Pass) - $47.98 (was $149.95)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition - $13.48 (was $44.95)
- The Crew 2 - $20.68 (was $89.95)
- Far Cry 5 - $20.68 (was $89.95)
- Steep - $10.33 (was $44.95)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $33.72 (was $74.95)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $24.46 (was $67.95)
- Far Cry Primal - $14.79 (was $79.95)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $26.97 (was $59.95)
- Watch_Dogs 2 - $20.68 (was $89.95)
- Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition - $18.38 (was $79.95)
Best Deals Under $50
- Monster Hunter World - $33.71 (was $44.95)
- Devil May Cry 5: Deluxe Edition - $42.60 (was $115.16)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Imperial Edition - $45.04 (was $128.69)
- Super Neptunia RPG - $23.99 (was $79.99)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $29.35 (was $34.95)
- Cities: Skylines - $38.30 (was $45.12)
- Life is Strange: Complete Season - $28.77 (was $59.95)
- Resident Evil 2 - $25.48 (was $84.95)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - $26.50 (was $58.90)
- Tropico 6 - $40.57 (was $69.95)
- My Time At Portia - $25.17 (was $41.95)
- Garfield Kart- Furious Racing - $14.35 (was $23.93)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - $33.53 (was $95.81)
Best Deals Under $20
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $18.88 (was $69.95)
- Tabletop Simulator - $12.44 (was $28.95)
- Resident Evil 7: biohazard - $18.77 (was $39.95)
- Superhot VR - $17.97 (was $35.95)
- Overcooked 2 - $17.97 (was $35.95)
- Sid Meier's Civilization V - $7.49 (was $29.99)
- Dead Rising 3 - $13.03 (was $44.95)
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package - $5.12 (was $20.49)
- Tomb Raider - $6.49 (was $44.95)
- Legacy of Kain Pack - $5.49 (was $33.57)
- Rayman Legends - $6.88 (was $29.95)
- Dead by Daylight - $15.22 (was $32.39)
- Overcooked - $5.05 (was $22.99)
- Mafia III - $13.62 (was $54.49)
- Bioshock Infinite - $9.99 (was $39.99)
- Just Cause 3 XXL Edition - $7.14 (was $39.69)
- Yooka-Laylee - $15.63 (was $67.99)
- Blacksad: Under the Skin - $39.86 (was $56.95)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $23.17 (was $39.95)
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York - $21.13 (was $28.95)
Anything on the list pique your fancy?
