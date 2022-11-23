Epic Games Store Is Also Discounting Heaps Of PC Games For Black Friday

The Black Friday sales keep coming (and several days earlier than the scheduled Friday booking). With the Steam Autumn sale now fully underway, the Epic Games Store is getting in on the action and we’ve picked out a few of our favourite deals we’ve seen so far.

Epic Games Store Black Friday Deals 2022

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – $81.61 (was $114.95)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $74.95

Spider-Man – $71.21 (was $94.95)

FIFA 23 – $59.97 (was $99.95)

God of War – $56.21 (was $74.95)

A Plague Tale: Requiem – $55.96 (was $69.95)

Saints Row – $54.23 (was $80.95)

Gotham Knights – $53.97 (was $89.95)

Scorn – $47.99 (was $59.99)

SIFU – $44.99 (was $59.99)

Cyberpunk 2077 – $44.97 (was $89.95)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – $44.97 (was $89.95)

New Tales from the Borderlands – $44.96 (was $59.95)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – $44.89 (was $59.99)

Darkest Dungeon 2 – $40.49 (was $44.99)

Ghostwire: Tokyo – $39.98 (was $99.95)

Disney Dreamlight Valley – $35.96 (was $44.95)

PC Building Simulator 2 – $34.15 (was $37.95)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker – $32.12 (was $47.95)

Hitman 3 – $31.47 (was $89.94)

Horizon: Zero Dawn – Complete Edition – $29.98 (was $74.95)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $29.68 (was $89.95)

Battlefield 2042 – $29.68 (was $89.95)

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection – $29.68 (was $89.95)

Far Cry 6 – $29.68 (was $89.95)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – $29.68 (was $89.95)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.68 (was $89.95)

Arcade Paradise – $23.99 (was $29.99)

These are just a few of the deals we spotted in the Epic Games Black Friday sale. Did you cop anything you’re happy with? Don’t think the discounts are steep enough? Are they cheaper, similar, or pricier than on other stores? Let us know in the comments.