Every Big Game Coming Out In February

A Farewell To EB Games Rockdale

The Most Anticipated Games Of 2020

Super Smash Bros. Gets Cuphead, Assassin's Creed, Mega Man, And Rabbids Costumes

Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses not your cup of tea? How about Cuphead, a literal cup of possible tea? The animated drinking vessel headlines the new Mii fighter costume lineup, joining two Mega Men, an assassin, and a guy in a Rabbid hat.

Due out January 28 alongside Byleth, the new batch of Mii costumes are exactly what we need to help dull the pain of whichever non-Fire Emblem character we wanted not getting in the game.

Cuphead is the obvious star here, accompanied by his own special music track. One can never have too much Mega Man, and I particularly love the Battle Network costume. The Altair outfit is nice, but if I can’t leap off a platform and assassinate Pac-Man, what’s the point?

All five new costumes will be available at the end of this month for $US.75 ($1) apiece.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au january-2020

Every Big Game Coming Out In January [Updated]

It's the first month of what's set to be a bumper year. And while there's no Last of Us 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 this month, there's more than plenty to keep an eye on.
evergreen gaming-mouse hardware kotaku-uk logitech pc-gaming uk-evergreen

How One Company Spent Millions On A Gaming Mouse

There’s a room in Logitech’s bright, modern-looking campus in Lausanne, Switzerland full of contraptions specifically designed to torture PC hardware.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles