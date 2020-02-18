The Game You Control With Your Vagina

A company out of France has gamified pelvic floor exercises. And created a very unique controller.

Most women have heard that they should be doing Kegels - exercises to strengthen their pelvic muscles and stave off incontinence. How many actually bother though? I sure don't.

Enter Perifit. An exercise tracker that addresses vaginal laziness in the tech sphere. It's goal is to make improved bladder control, core strength and sex fun.

Well, hopefully that last one already was.

Working with physiotherapists, the team developed five training programs that target different pelvic floor conditions. And each comes as it's own unique, and cute, game.

That's where things get interesting.

To play, you insert the external (or should we say internal) controller into your vagina and squeeze those muscles. The device will in turn measure and track your progress, and let you do stuff like control butterflies:

Image: Twitter

It's like a more involved, intimate Flappy Bird!

After a highly successful fundraising campaign that saw the company smash its $US10,000 goal of by more than 500%, the product is now available to buy online. It's currently down from $199 to $139, with extra discounts available for sharing your email. (Time to crack open that dummy account.)

Perifit success clearing indicate that us ladies are interested in looking after our vaginas - sometimes we just need a little education and guidance. It doesn't help that it's oft taboo topic that we're embarrassed to bring up.

As the Perifit dev team point out:

"Although Kegel exercises are recommended by doctors for everything for getting back in shape after having a baby to preventing UTIs or recovering from bladder or kidney infections, most women don’t know exactly how, or even how often, to do them."

Although providing an exact demonstration of how Perifit works isn't possible on this website, you can get a bit of an idea from the below video:

This story has been updated since its original publication.