The weekends are a good day for demon slaying, I hear.

I'll be working through more Darksiders Genesis over the next day or so, enjoying the game solo and in co-op. It's a good time to play ARPGs, with Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem looking like some old fashioned fun as well.

Wolcen: Lords Of Mayhem, As Told By Steam Reviews What would happen if Diablo and Path of Exile shacked up and had a baby on the Cryengine? Apparently, Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is the answer. Read more

Beyond that, I've got some mammoth board games to work through with a friend. I'll be swinging by the Bushfire Relief concert in Sydney on the weekend too, which should be great.

What are you playing this weekend?