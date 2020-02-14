The weekends are a good day for demon slaying, I hear.
I'll be working through more Darksiders Genesis over the next day or so, enjoying the game solo and in co-op. It's a good time to play ARPGs, with Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem looking like some old fashioned fun as well.
Wolcen: Lords Of Mayhem, As Told By Steam Reviews
What would happen if Diablo and Path of Exile shacked up and had a baby on the Cryengine? Apparently, Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is the answer.
Beyond that, I've got some mammoth board games to work through with a friend. I'll be swinging by the Bushfire Relief concert in Sydney on the weekend too, which should be great.
What are you playing this weekend?
