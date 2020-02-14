The Unpredictable Challenges Of Gaming With Cerebral Palsy

The Folks Who Protest Valentine's Day In Japan

The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Is A Little Weird, But Mostly Fine

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekends are a good day for demon slaying, I hear.

I'll be working through more Darksiders Genesis over the next day or so, enjoying the game solo and in co-op. It's a good time to play ARPGs, with Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem looking like some old fashioned fun as well.

Wolcen: Lords Of Mayhem, As Told By Steam Reviews

What would happen if Diablo and Path of Exile shacked up and had a baby on the Cryengine? Apparently, Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is the answer.

Read more

Beyond that, I've got some mammoth board games to work through with a friend. I'll be swinging by the Bushfire Relief concert in Sydney on the weekend too, which should be great.

What are you playing this weekend?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

culture-smash feature japan valentines-day

The Folks Who Protest Valentine's Day In Japan

On Valentine's Day in Japan, women traditionally give men chocolate. Each year, a group of protesters gathers to march, carrying signs that read "Pulverise Valentine's Day" and "Making out in public is terrorism".
sega sonic-06 sonic-the-hedgehog

That Time Sonic Kissed A Woman

While there's not enough alcohol in the world to forget this scene, it's my journalistic duty to remind you it exists.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles