An Aussie Pirate Game Was One Of Steam's Top 20 Games In February

Image: Blackwake

Remember Blackwake, an early access pirate adventure on the high seas with a more combat-oriented focus? Well, Steam users do. The Aussie indie, which became one of Australia's best Kickstarter games back in 2015, left early access in February to become one of Steam's top 20 paid games for the month.

Two Australian-made (or mostly Australian-made) games got honours in Steam's monthly list, with the other breakout being the free-to-play Risk: Global Domination from SMG Studios.

The biggest titles dropping, or launching on Steam for the first time in February, naturally made the list. DAEMON X MACHINA, Metro Exodus, the latest Mega Man collection and One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows were all in the top 20, although most of the list was early access and smaller indie titles, like Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem and Max Gentlemen Sexy Business!.

The full list of the top 20 paid games for Steam in February were:

ScourgeBringer // Flying Oak Games & E-Studio (France & Finland)

Stoneshard // Ink Stains Games (Russia)

Azur Lane Crosswave // IDEA FACTORY, COMPILE HEART & FELISTELLA (Japan)

Being a DIK - Season 1 // Dr PinkCake (Sweden)

DAEMON X MACHINA // Marvelous Inc. (Japan)

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem // WOLCEN Studio (France)

Metro Exodus // 4A Games (Ukraine & Malta)

Senren＊Banka // Yuzusoft (Japan)

Besiege // Spiderling Studios (UK)

Blackwake // Mastfire Studios Pty Ltd (Australia & US)

Skul: The Hero Slayer // SouthPAW Games (Republic of Korea)

Taur // Echo Entertainment (Sweden)

Death and Taxes // Placeholder Gameworks (Estonia)

Tank Mechanic Simulator // DeGenerals (Poland)

WORLD OF HORROR // panstasz (Poland)

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened // Chromatic Games (US)

Max Gentlemen Sexy Business! // The Men Who Wear Many Hats (US)

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection // CAPCOM CO., LTD. (Japan)

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS // Spike Chunsoft Co. Ltd. (Japan)

OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos // SukeraSomero (Japan)

Not as many surprises this month. It's good to see the Steam audience's penchant for waifu games is still going strong, which is probably the most interesting result: OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos only launched on the second last day of February, so it didn't have as much time to generate sales as some of the other titles on the list.

Then again, a yuri game with this line ...

"I'm straight." "So is spaghetti until it gets wet."

... was probably always going to sell well.

Asian Developers Dominated Steam's Top Games For January January isn't typically a huge month for blockbuster releases, which always opens the door for indies and smaller publishers to shine. But this month, developers from Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and China made up the bulk of Steam's top 20 games in January. Read more