Weekends are handy for organising things, like pantries, living rooms, sock drawers, and burgeoning civilisations.

I've been spending a lot of time with Through the Ages, the digital adaptation of the clever card/civilisation builder that's been on phones for a while. There's been a sizeable expansion that adds new wonders, cards and leaders that mix up the formula, particularly the early and mid-game stages, quite a lot. The expansion basically adds two sets of separate challenges, because you can go through them all again with just the expansion cards, or with a mixed deck including the original cards.

I'm Losing So Much Sleep To Through The Ages

Vlaada Chvatil is a bit of a legend in board games, having made Codenames, Mage Knight and Galaxy Truckers. And recently, one of his earlier hits got released on mobile: Through The Ages. It's basically a Civilization inspired card game, and it's been keeping me up all week.

Read more

Beyond that, there's a neat game I'm looking forward to spending more time with. The embargo doesn't lift until next week, so I can't say anything about it, but I can mention that I've got a preview code of Desperados 3, which looked fantastic when I saw it briefly at Gamescom.

What are you playing this weekend?

The Best Australian Games Of All Time

After an exodus that devastated the industry, the pluckish Australian gaming community has had a stellar run over the last several years. Games like Florence, Hacknet, Armello, Satellite Reign, or Hand of Fate have all excelled in their own right, but Australia's talent goes back literally decades. Let's appreciate some of that history today.
The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've argued why you should watch The Clone Wars, but watching all 121 episodes, some out of order, is another thing entirely. So to get the best out of your Clone Wars experience, here's the list of essential episodes (plus one movie!) to watch in chronological order.

