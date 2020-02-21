Weekends are handy for organising things, like pantries, living rooms, sock drawers, and burgeoning civilisations.

I've been spending a lot of time with Through the Ages, the digital adaptation of the clever card/civilisation builder that's been on phones for a while. There's been a sizeable expansion that adds new wonders, cards and leaders that mix up the formula, particularly the early and mid-game stages, quite a lot. The expansion basically adds two sets of separate challenges, because you can go through them all again with just the expansion cards, or with a mixed deck including the original cards.

Beyond that, there's a neat game I'm looking forward to spending more time with. The embargo doesn't lift until next week, so I can't say anything about it, but I can mention that I've got a preview code of Desperados 3, which looked fantastic when I saw it briefly at Gamescom.

What are you playing this weekend?