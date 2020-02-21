Weekends are handy for organising things, like pantries, living rooms, sock drawers, and burgeoning civilisations.
I've been spending a lot of time with Through the Ages, the digital adaptation of the clever card/civilisation builder that's been on phones for a while. There's been a sizeable expansion that adds new wonders, cards and leaders that mix up the formula, particularly the early and mid-game stages, quite a lot. The expansion basically adds two sets of separate challenges, because you can go through them all again with just the expansion cards, or with a mixed deck including the original cards.
I'm Losing So Much Sleep To Through The Ages
Vlaada Chvatil is a bit of a legend in board games, having made Codenames, Mage Knight and Galaxy Truckers. And recently, one of his earlier hits got released on mobile: Through The Ages. It's basically a Civilization inspired card game, and it's been keeping me up all week.
Beyond that, there's a neat game I'm looking forward to spending more time with. The embargo doesn't lift until next week, so I can't say anything about it, but I can mention that I've got a preview code of Desperados 3, which looked fantastic when I saw it briefly at Gamescom.
What are you playing this weekend?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink