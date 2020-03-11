11 Year-Old Grand Theft Auto Fan Caught Driving Real Car

Three Years Later: Is Switch Nintendo's Best-Ever Console?

Image: Lancaster Road Police

An 11 year-old in Blackpool, England has been caught by local police driving an actual car, all because a family member “was fed up with the child playing Grand Theft Auto all day on the Playstation”.

Lancaster Police say the boy was driving this Vauxhall Astra (pictured below) around a car park, having been brought there by the unnamed family member for “practice”.

Despite this adult’s best intentions, they’ve been reported for “traffic offences”, mostly down to the fact you can’t legally get behind the wheel of a car in the UK until you’re at least 15 and nine months, and even then only if you have a provisional licence.

  • darren @darren

    This is not a videogame problem.
    It's a parenting problem.

    0

