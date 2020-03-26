Australians Are Already Playing Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal isn’t supposed to be out for another week, but as chaos unfolds in the Australian retail sector following confusing government messaging about covid-19 precautions, national chain EB Games has just decided to say fuck it, and get the game out the door while their stores are still open.

EB Games—the local subsidiary of GameStop—tweeted this out yesterday, leading many to think they’d simply sent the message accidentally:

Persona 5 Royal Launch Edition is OUT NOW on PlayStation 4! ???? Wear the mask. Reveal your truth. https://t.co/oirrB7Zjtb pic.twitter.com/noHspE98aL — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) March 25, 2020

But nope, consumers could head in and pick the game up. And as Kotaku Australia report, EB Games weren’t alone; Australia’s other major games retailer, JB Hi-Fi, has started selling the game early as well.

Australia has always been a day ahead of the US and Europe. A week, though, that’s new.

Persona 5 Royal’s scheduled release date is/was March 31.