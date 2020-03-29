This Week In Games: The Residents Of Raccoon City

It's time to give Jill a hand again.

Resident Evil 3 is the out and out star of the week. It's been just over a year since Capcom dropped their smashing remake of Resident Evil 2, and based off the demo - and all the copies of the game that broke street date in France - RE3 is shaping up real well.

Let's Compare Resident Evil 3 Remake With The Original Graphics As reported yesterday, Resident Evil 3 is getting a remake. The original game came out in 1999. Since then, lots has changed! Just look at the leap in graphics. Read more

It'll be fun to see if Capcom lets this game out the door early, too, given what's been happening with releases over the last week. Hell, Persona 5: Royal was supposed to be the other major title - or maybe the biggest - but thanks to EB Games and JB Hi-Fi, plenty of Aussies have already gotten their hands on the game.

Persona 5: Royal Has Broken Street Date In Australia Persona 5: Royal wasn't supposed to be released until March 31 in Western territories, but EB Games and JB Hi-Fi have turned around and done everyone a solid by launching the game today. Read more

Beyond that, there's a few interesting indies. Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord finally hits early access this week, and In Other Waters looks intriguing for those who love puzzlers.

Here's the leaderboard for the last week of March and the first few days of April:

Resident Evil 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox

Zombie Army Trilogy | Switch

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord | PC

Persona 5 Royal | PS4 (digitally; retail already out)

The Complex | PC, Switch, Xbox

In Other Waters | PC, Switch

Victory and Glory: The American Civil War | PC

Operencia: The Stolen Sun | Switch, PC

Good Company | PC

Mazm Jekyll & Hyde | Switch

Totally Reliable Delivery Service | PC, Xbox, Switch

Wurroom | Switch

Curious Expedition | Switch

Snakeybus | Switch

Drift Zone Arcade | Switch

Onto the trailers. Zero brownie points for guessing what's going to lead the pack this week.

Obviously it's an interactive movie.

Neat mix of games across the board; The Complex could be really interesting to play with family as an Until Dawn style experience, or streamed online.

See anything you like this week? Besides Resident Evil 3?