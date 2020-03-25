Persona 5: Royal Has Broken Street Date In Australia

Persona 5: Royal wasn't supposed to be released until March 31 in Western territories, but EB Games has turned around and done everyone a solid by launching the game today.

EB Games announced on Twitter that they're selling the game physically and online today, in a turn of events. It's not clear at the time of writing what's going on - there's always a possibility EB Games aren't sure if they'll be able to continue selling in a week, given how much the COVID-19 situation changes from day to day.

Persona 5 Royal Launch Edition is OUT NOW on PlayStation 4! ???? Wear the mask. Reveal your truth. https://t.co/oirrB7Zjtb pic.twitter.com/noHspE98aL — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) March 25, 2020

I reached out to the local distributors for Persona 5: Royal, Five Star Games, for an explanation, and they said they'd get back to me with a statement as soon as possible. (I'll update this story as soon as that's available.)

The company hasn't said anything publicly about the advanced release date though: their last Persona tweet was a retweet from PlayStation Australia, which was reinforcing the March 31 release date. Media even received a release in the last hour reconfirming that the game wouldn't be out until next week.

"A new Persona 5 Royal Accolades Trailer is out to prepare you for next week’s launch," the release says.

Still, if you want Persona 5: Royal early, or you haven't played Persona 5 at all, now's the perfect time. It's a big game. A game with a lot of heart. And it's hella long. Get it today and you might finish it before Final Fantasy 7 Remake drops on Good Friday.

Maybe.

It does make you wonder though: with Resident Evil 3 launching super early in France, and now this, is breaking street date going to be a thing again?