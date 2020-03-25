Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Simply Perfect

Doom Eternal: The Kotaku Review

How To Beat Every Boss In DOOM Eternal

Persona 5: Royal Has Broken Street Date In Australia

personal 5 royale release date

Persona 5: Royal wasn't supposed to be released until March 31 in Western territories, but EB Games has turned around and done everyone a solid by launching the game today.

EB Games announced on Twitter that they're selling the game physically and online today, in a turn of events. It's not clear at the time of writing what's going on - there's always a possibility EB Games aren't sure if they'll be able to continue selling in a week, given how much the COVID-19 situation changes from day to day.

I reached out to the local distributors for Persona 5: Royal, Five Star Games, for an explanation, and they said they'd get back to me with a statement as soon as possible. (I'll update this story as soon as that's available.)

The company hasn't said anything publicly about the advanced release date though: their last Persona tweet was a retweet from PlayStation Australia, which was reinforcing the March 31 release date. Media even received a release in the last hour reconfirming that the game wouldn't be out until next week.

"A new Persona 5 Royal Accolades Trailer is out to prepare you for next week’s launch," the release says.

Still, if you want Persona 5: Royal early, or you haven't played Persona 5 at all, now's the perfect time. It's a big game. A game with a lot of heart. And it's hella long. Get it today and you might finish it before Final Fantasy 7 Remake drops on Good Friday.

Maybe.

It does make you wonder though: with Resident Evil 3 launching super early in France, and now this, is breaking street date going to be a thing again?

The Challenge Of Designing Two Of Persona 5's Best Characters

Persona 5's art book, now available in English, has some... interesting things to say about the design of a couple of the game's best characters, Takemi and Kawakami.

Read more

Persona 5's New Intro Is So, So Good

Persona 5 already had a banging intro, but with the release of the Royal Edition, it's getting a completely new one that's just as good.

Read more

Persona 5 Taught Me How To Be A Friend

“If you hold on life won’t change.” The television cut to black, plunging my house into near total darkness.

Read more

Comments

  • zico @zico

    Obviously this is EB being EB but if it means I get Final Fantasy 7 early I’ll eat my words.

    0
  • Vizarki Guest

    I wonder if EB Games will do the same for Resident Evil 3?

    0
  • BJ @bj1

    Meh ... it's the end of the world. We might as well have all of da gamez.

    0
  • Kasterix @kasterix

    Weeeell, if they're not going to be around later to be fined for it...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au gaming-monitors lg monitors

LG's 27GL850-B Monitor Hits The Sweet Spot

Wind back a few years and monitors were like buying an Australian internet connection. You couldn’t have fast, reliable and affordable internet - it was only two of the three. Similarly, monitors were stuck in this weird spot where you could have great colour accuracy, high refresh rates and 1440p or better resolution … if you wanted to spend a few grand. But times have changed, and screens are now starting to hit the sweet spot: good refresh rates for gaming, good response times, and decent colour accuracy out of the box at a price that regular gamers can justify paying.
android coronavirus covid-19 ios ndemic-creations plague-inc

Plague Inc. Is Adding A Game Mode About Fighting A Global Pandemic

Plague Inc. is a video game in which players create and cultivate a deadly pathogen in order to wipe out as much of the global population as possible. In response to the real-world covid-19 pandemic, developer Ndemic Creations is working on a new game mode where players work toward stopping a deadly global outbreak.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles