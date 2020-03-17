Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Doom Eternal In Australia

Doom Eternal launches this Friday, so you can expect plenty of blood and guts to end the week. Luckily, you won't have to spare an arm and a limb to get your hands on a copy because most retailers have solid prices for the game. Welcome to hell!
Doom Eternal is the follow-up to 2016's highly acclaimed Doom reboot. This go around, there's more monster murder and mayhem than ever before, so expect to be rippin' and tearin' your way through this weekend and beyond.
If you need some light relief after all the killing, keep in mind that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also releasing the same day.
Currently, the best price for Doom Eternal is at Harvey Norman for $68.
You can check out the rest of prices below.
- Harvey Norman: $68 (PS4|XBO)
- The Gamesmen: $68 + location-based shipping (PS4|XBO|PC)
- Amazon: $68 + location-based shipping (PS4|XBO)
- JB Hi-Fi: $69 (PS4|XBO|PC)
- Big W: $69 (PS4|XBO)
- Ozgameshop: $68.99 (PC) $78.99 (PS4|XBO) + free delivery
- EB Games: $99.95 (PS4|XBO]PC)
Most digital storefronts are offering it for pre-order at the premium price of $99.95 including Steam, Humble, Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store.
Will you be getting your hands dirty this weekend?
If you get the GMG newsletter you'll have a code for 16% off making it about $87.
Actually, that math doesn't add up. The link takes you to a voucher page that says 13% (which does add up), but there's a voucher code button next to that which says you'll save 16%. Also on the Deluxe Edition.