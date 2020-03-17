Get Doom Eternal And Animal Crossing: New Horizons For $49

Fortress Melbourne Forced To Shut Down 6 Days After Opening Due To Coronavirus

The Best Co-op Games For Chilling With Friends

Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Doom Eternal In Australia

doom eternal bargain guide

Doom Eternal launches this Friday, so you can expect plenty of blood and guts to end the week. Luckily, you won't have to spare an arm and a limb to get your hands on a copy because most retailers have solid prices for the game. Welcome to hell!

Doom Eternal is the follow-up to 2016's highly acclaimed Doom reboot. This go around, there's more monster murder and mayhem than ever before, so expect to be rippin' and tearin' your way through this weekend and beyond.

If you need some light relief after all the killing, keep in mind that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also releasing the same day.

Currently, the best price for Doom Eternal is at Harvey Norman for $68.

You can check out the rest of prices below.

Most digital storefronts are offering it for pre-order at the premium price of $99.95 including Steam, Humble, Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store.

Will you be getting your hands dirty this weekend?

Here's The Opening 10 Minutes From DOOM Eternal

Still on the fence about DOOM Eternal? The opening 10 minutes won't help make that decision, but you might as well know what you're in for.

Read more

Doom Eternal Has Its Own Bone Vodka

Liquor and stomping demons go hand in hand, so it makes perfect sense that Doom Eternal would be accompanied by one of the hardest liquors.

Read more

Comments

  • crotchdot @crotchdot

    If you get the GMG newsletter you'll have a code for 16% off making it about $87.

    0
    • crotchdot @crotchdot

      Actually, that math doesn't add up. The link takes you to a voucher page that says 13% (which does add up), but there's a voucher code button next to that which says you'll save 16%. Also on the Deluxe Edition.

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au carmack id-software quake-2 tribute-thursday

The Quake 2 Campaign Was Seriously Underrated

The absence of a proper single-player campaign, if not a story, in Star Wars: Battlefront was making me nostalgic. After all, the Star Wars shooter games had great single-player levels -- and arguably decent stories, too. So I decided to return to something that was even more classic than the Star Wars games -- and had a single-player campaign that was just as much fun to run through.
breath-of-the-wild editors-picks legend-of-zelda zelda

The Worst Mission In The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

After dozens of wonderful hours playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, I finally came across a bad mission. It's bad enough to serve as a point of reference for just how good the rest of the game is. It sticks out like a sore thumb on an otherwise beautifully manicured hand.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles