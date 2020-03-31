The 12 Best Games For The Xbox One

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Will Ship Early To Australia

Resident Evil 3: The Kotaku Review

Naturally, Someone's Finished DOOM Eternal In Under 40 Minutes

doom eternal world record

Thought DOOM Eternal was longer than its predecessor? Here's someone flying their way through the game, quite literally, in just under 40 minutes.

The first level, for instance, takes less than four minutes to complete. How? By a beautiful combination of super jumps and some old-fashioned wall glitching. You can apparently get even more velocity on the super jump by abusing the Matrix time that occurs when you bring up the weapon wheel.

Speedrunner Distortion2 uses that jump to full effect here, and carves off an enormous amount of time doing so. There's also a lot of really good decisions about when to use the chainsaw, as DOOM Eternal has some firefights that you can't glitch your way through. Having enough fuel to cut through the biggest demon in a wave really helps, as does a judicious amount of reloading checkpoints to skip lengthy animations (like when you restore power to the ship for the first time).

Other tricks in the arsenal include using the ballista to accelerate jumping, much like the gauss gun from the 2016 DOOM reboot, and often in conjunction with the super jump exploit. Restarting the game from a new checkpoint only saves a couple of seconds, but do that enough times over the course of a run and it all adds up.

It's also reassuring to see that even the Icon of Sin can get hosed real quickly, largely by ignoring most of the mobs that spawn. I know that's only really possible on the easier difficulties - this is an Any% Easy run, after all. But it's still neat to see how quickly the levels can be navigated. And the new record is a huge shaving from the previous record - only a couple of days ago Distortion2 needed 46 minutes to finish. There were a ton of mistakes and places where the run could be optimised, too, so expect to see this record tumble a lot further before long.

How To Do A Super Jump In DOOM Eternal

DOOM Eternal tells you from the outset to keep moving, and you'll be dead within seconds if you don't. But the game doesn't give you all the tools you need to best survive, at least not openly. One of the best tricks in the game is the ability to launch yourself into the air, both as a way for getting out of tight spots and also surpassing some of the more annoying jumping puzzles. Here's how you do it.

Read more

Testing Doom Eternal On Low-End Graphics Cards

Earlier this week we benchmarked Doom Eternal extensively, but only using modern GPUs. Seeing that the game keeps receiving praise, we decided to go further and test it on a more ample number of graphics cards. This time we have a little over 40 GPUs tested at 1080p using the low-quality preset, with and without dynamic resolution scaling.

Read more

Comments

  • stormo @stormo

    Had a feeling that speedruns for this game would be mad.

    Would love to see what the no-super-jump category looks like, too.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests affiliate feature microsoft the-bests xbox xbox-one

The 12 Best Games For The Xbox One

You’re heading to the store to get an Xbox One right now, and need to know which games to get. Or you’re at work or in school, daydreaming about what you want to play next. Or maybe you’re suiting up for a battle in the console war, cinching on your armour and trying to remember which games will best help you make the argument for Microsoft’s new console. We’re here to help.
asus au bugs feature monitors

Gamer Discovers Dead Bug In Monitor, Goes Through Hell To Get It Fixed

Picture this. You're looking forward to your favourite release of the year, a new DOOM. And you've got a fancy $1000 monitor to play it on. There's just one small problem. One day, you wake up and discover a bug has somehow carked it in your screen. No problem: the monitor's well under warranty. So everything should be OK, right?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles