Enjoy The Horror Of Tiger King In The Sims

Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries, Tiger King, has exploded over the last couple of weeks. And as you'd expect from gamers, once something popular pops up in one part of media, they start bringing those characters to life in other settings.

So it's time to meet Tiger King in The Sims.

The characters were brought to life on by Sims player Kari on Facebook. There's around 20 photos featuring Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Don Lewis, Exotic's ex-husband John Finlay and more. Naturally, because it's The Sims, all the characters are happily running around taking selfies instead of worrying about small things like attempted assassinations, issues around polygamy, cults and oversized meat grinders.

John, Joe Exotic and Travis still have their pink shirts from their iconic three-way polygamous wedding, though.

Funnily enough, Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin also hate each other in The Sims:

It's a bit weird and bizarre seeing such an unusual family coming together in the happy-go-lucky world of The Sims. (See the trailer below if you're out of the loop.) That said, The Sims is a weird, wild world for all kinds of passions and dreams.

Still, nothing in The Sims is going to be as weird as opening up ... that cafe.