Horizon Zero Dawn 2 Rumours Spread After Developers Delete A Tweet

In a now-deleted tweet, Horizon Zero Dawn developers Guerilla Games listed a job posting for a Senior AI Programmer that included the hashtag #ps5. It's kicked off speculation that the team could be working on an exclusive PlayStation 5 sequel for the much-loved post-apocalyptic RPG.

The tweet only appeared briefly in its original form and has since been replaced by a new tweet that lacks the #ps5 hashtag.

A screenshot of the original post remains, courtesy of Justlava on Reddit.

Speculation has begun that this tweet confirms development on Horizon Zero Dawn 2, the long-awaited sequel to Aloy's 2017 adventures — although it's important to note this is only speculation for now and there has been no official announcement from Guerilla.

Horizon Zero Dawn is a massive and brilliant action adventure, with the game receiving widespread praise and attention when it first released exclusively on PlayStation 4. The game sold over 10 million copies worldwide and its popularity has since led to a planned port for PC.

Anticipation for a sequel has grown rampant in the years since release due to its unique story, worldbuilding and fascinating characters — but thus far, there's been no official confirmation outside of subtle comments from Guerilla itself.

In an interview with GamesBeat in 2018, Studio Director and Executive Producer Guerilla Games, Angie Smets, implied a sequel would eventually be in the works:

"I can’t really talk about what’s next, but we obviously didn’t invest seven years into creating this big, rich world and all of the technology for nothing? I hope everyone is super excited for the future."

Given the popularity and success of Horizon Zero Dawn and with Guerilla Games seemingly hard at work on a next generation console title, it's not hard to think this could be a sequel to their critically acclaimed game — but even if this listing does confirm an upcoming sequel, we may not see it for a while yet.

The original Horizon Zero Dawn was in development for seven years , and given the gorgeous detail in the game, it's not hard to see why. The attention to detail and the love put into the game is clear.

If Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is on the way for PlayStation 5, expect the game to have the same level of commitment and polish that Guerilla has become known for — even if it means a long development cycle.