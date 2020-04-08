PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Revealed

Metal Gear Solid 2 Retrospective: Be Careful What You Wish For

Photo: Sony Interactive Entertainment

While we’ve yet to get a glimpse of the PlayStation 5 itself, Sony has seen fit to tease us today with a first look at its controller.

In a new post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment senior vice president Hideaki Nishino unveiled the DualSense wireless controller, the company’s follow-up to the DualShock 4.

The DualSense iterates on its predecessors by introducing a new haptic feedback system, adaptive triggers for the L2 and R2 buttons, a built-in microphone array, and a new ‘Create’ button in place of the ‘Share’ button from the DualShock 4. Details on what exactly this ‘Create’ feature actually entails is still to come.

“In all, we went through several concepts and hundreds of mockups over the last few years before we settled on this final design. DualSense has been tested by a wide range of gamers with a variety of hand sizes, in order for us to achieve the comfort level we wanted, with great ergonomics,” Nishino wrote. “Our goal with DualSense is to give gamers the feeling of being transported into the game world as soon as they open the box. We want gamers to feel like the controller is an extension of themselves when they’re playing – so much so that they forget that it’s even in their hands!”

  blakeavon

    Love it, less keen on the colour, but I can live with that.

  blakeavon

    Love it, less keen on the colour, but I can live with that.

  tr1p1ea

    So ... it has HD Rumble?

    darren

      Pssshhh, HD rumble is for peasants. It's got 4k rumble.

      I guess this is a whole lot better than the PS3 controller, it may survive and actually release.

  phil1311

    Looks like a BMW i8.

    Fingers crossed it can hold a charge, my ds4 needs to be recharged constantly.

