The Best Deals From PlayStation's Easter Sale

The world needs video games, and a ton of very good ones just got a whole lot cheaper on PS4.

Easter isn't until next week, but that hasn't stopped PlayStation from kicking off their digital sale a little early. Over 400 games and add-on packs are on sale right now, with solid discounts on games like Journey to the Savage Planet, Death Stranding, the Assassin's Creed series, the family-friendly Wattam, and a whole lot more.

If you're just after games under $30, you can find a separate list on the PlayStation page here. But if you want the best bargains in total, I've scrubbed through the pages to find the best deals.

Here's what's on offer right now:

A Plague Tale Innocence: $24.95

A Way Out: $17.95

Assassin's Creed Origins Deluxe Edition: $17.95

BioShock The Collection: $13.95

Borderlands GOTY: $17.95

Catherine Full Body: $30.95

Civilization VI: $39.95

CODE VEIN: $39.95

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: $41.97

Dark Souls 3: $13.95

Death Stranding: $54.95

Detroit Become Human: $19.45

Devil May Cry 5: $24.95

DOOM 2: $4.55

DOOM 2016: $11.95

DOOM (1993): $4.55

Dragon Ball FighterZ: $17.95

Erica: $7.55

Everybody's Golf: $17.95

Far Cry New Dawn: $24.95

Farpoint PSVR: $11.95

Felix the Reaper: $12.38

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition: $41.47

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition: $24.95

Greedfall: $30.95

GRID (2019): $24.95

Heroland: $24.95

Jak & Daxter Collection: $22.95

Journey to the Savage Planet: $23.97

L.A. Noire: $24.95

LEGO Harry Potter Collection: $26.95

LEGO Jurassic World: $15.95

Mafia 3: $13.95

Man of Medan: $26.95

Max Payne: $13.45

Monster Hunter World: $17.95

Need for Speed Heat: $47.95

Ni No Kuni 2: $24.95

No Man's Sky: $26.95

Railway Empire: $17.95

Red Dead Revolver: $13.45

Resident Evil 2: $24.95

Rise of Insanity: $10.45

Shenmue 3: $42.47

Skyrim Special Edition: $24.95

Sonic Mania: $19.45

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order: $54.95

Strange Brigade: $13.95

Sudden Strike 4: $15.95

Team Sonic Racing: $24.95

Tennis World Tour: $11.95

The Golf Club 2: $4.55

The Last of Us Remastered: $13.95

The Surge 2: $46.47

The Witcher 3 GOTY: $17.95

Tokyo Ghoul:re [Call to Exist]: $47.95

Trine 4: $17.95

Trivial Pursuit Live: $11.95

Two-Point Hospital: $47.96

UNO: $7.55

Until Dawn: $13.95

Vampyr: $17.95

VR Ping Pong (PSVR): $10.45

Warhammer Vermintide 2: $17.95

Wattam: $14.97

Wipeout Omega Collection: $13.95

WWE 2K20: $24.95

Lots and lots and lots of great picks there. Sonic Mania is a blast if you need some easy fun. No Man's Sky is a no-brainer for 26 bucks, and Everybody's Golf is a super underrated laugh for times like these. Civ 6 on consoles wouldn't be my preferred choice, but it works really well if you don't have it on PC, and that's a good price for what you're getting.

You can buy all the games through the website via this link, or directly through your console. Have fun!