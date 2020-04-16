1997 Was Probably The Best Year For Video Games

STATIONflow, out today on Steam, is a game all about designing subway stations. Not the lines, not the network, just the stations themselves, optimising their layout to keep people moving and not constantly freaking out. It’s very chill!

Whenever people look back at the games of old, the "golden age" often gets mentioned. But if we're being honest, you can arguably distil the golden age down to a single year: 1997.
Every few months, Crunchyroll releases figures on the most popular anime across their streaming platform. They don't have figures on what's happened immediately in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but they do have figures from the start of the year through to March. And, unsurprisingly, Australians and New Zealanders love the classics.

