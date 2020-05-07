What Games Can Teach Us During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Year 2000 Was Incredible For Video Games

You Can Use Noise Cancelling Headphones In Place Of A Gaming Headset, But There's A Catch

Over 11 Million Units Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sold In Just 11 Days

Image: Nintendo

On March 20, Animal Crossing: New Horizons went on sale. The game moved 1.88 million copies in Japan at launch, surpassing the country’s previous biggest selling Switch hit at launch, Pokémon Sword and Shield. Worldwide, the game was also a smash—a massive one.

According to Nintendo, there have been 11.77 million units of Animal Crossing: New Horizon sold globally.

Image: Nintendo

These numbers include the downloadable units and bundles as well. Those numbers also mean that in the game’s first 11 days on sale, over a million copies were sold each day.

Image: Nintendo

The game has proven a welcome distraction from the global pandemic. It’s a place people can show off their creativity, ingenuity, fandom, and even express themselves politically

In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons review right here

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

clips retro star-wars the-bests

The Best Star Wars Video Game

You've no doubt seen countless lists of the best video games set in the Star Wars universe today. Boring. I'd like to try something a little different and tell you what the best Star Wars video game is.
borderlands cate-blanchett eli-roth film gearbox-studios hollywood

Please, Cate Blanchett, Do Not Star In The Borderlands Movie

Variety are reporting today that Cate Blanchett “is in talks to star as Lilith in Lionsgate’s ‘Borderlands,’ an adaptation of the popular video game”. This is sad and terrible news.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles