The Week In Games: The Last Week Before The Last Of Us Part 2

The Last Of Us Part 2, the highly anticipated PS4 exclusive from Naughty Dog, releases this week after being delayed earlier in the year.

I wasn’t as a big fan of the first game as many others were. I enjoyed some of the characters and the visuals were nice, but the rest of it just felt..fine. So I’ll probably skip the sequel for now and visit it later in the year. I also don’t know if I want to play a game so focused on suffering and pain in a year that has been so terrible already. But I hope folks who are grabbing it this week enjoy it.

Beyond The Last Of Us Part 2, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, June 15

Robot Island | PC, Mac

Pac and the Tumbling Seed Box | PC, Mac

Sqwark! A Nutty Adventure | PC

Barn Finders | PC

Oik 3D | PC

Griftlands | PC

Lithium City | PC

Tuesday, June 16

Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PS4, Switch

Darius Cozmic Collection Console | PS4, Switch

Colt Canyon | Xbox One

Summer In Mara | Switch, PC

The Waylanders | PC

Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PC

Disintegration | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Desperados III | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Velucity | PC

Carrots and Cream | PC

Viticulture Essential Edtion | PC, Mac

Choco Pixel 6 | PC

The Forgotten Land | PC

Wordle | PC

Wednesday, June 17

Across The Grooves | Switch, PC, Mac

Alwa’s Legacy | PC, Mac

Timberman VS | Xbox One

Radio Squid | Xbox One

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition | Switch

I dream of you and ice cream | Switch

Nohra | PC

Curious Expedition 2 | PC

Last Battle: Order from Caos | PC

Blockicker | PC, Mac

Haxity | PC

Project Starship X | PC, Mac

Beer | PC

Thursday, June 18

Ruiner | Switch

West of Dead | Xbox One, PC

Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2| PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Waking | Xbox One, PC

Klaus | Switch

One Way Heroics Plus | Switch

Aery – LIttle Bird Adventure | Switch

Polandball: Can Into Space | Switch

My Butler | Switch

Hawkoniwa Explorer Plus | Switch

Push The Crate 2 | Switch

Endless Fables: Dark Moor | Switch

Working Zombies | Switch

Best Friend Forever | Switch

Destrobots | Switch

Space Mouse 2 | PC

Saint Kotar | The Yellow Mask

Bourbon Empire | PC

Heavy Rain | PC – Steam

Detroit: Become Human | PC – Steam

Beyond: Two Souls | PC – Steam

Outer Wilds | PC – Steam

Q-A Neon Platformer | PC

Westmark Manor | PC

Landers: Black Moon | PC, Mac

Something Ate My Alien | PC, Mac

Duck Life: Adventure | PC, Mac

Tainted Grail | PC

Friday, June 19

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters | PS4, Switch

Radio Squid | Switch

Burnout Paradise Remastered | Switch

Railway Empire | Switch

Flying Red Barrel: The Diary of a Little Aviator | PC

Hard West | Xbox One

The Academy | PC

The Last of Us Part 2 | PS4

Supper Soccer Blast | Switch

Bugzl | PC

Cannon Father | PC, Mac

Isolation Story | PC

BRDG | PC

Flowers Garden Solitaire | PC

The Academy: The First Riddle | PC, Mac

Saturday, June 20