The Art Of Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a hell of an ambitious game, and a large chunk of that is down to the extensive amount of art.

There’s been a little bit of concept art for CD Projekt Red’s mammoth project for a while. That’s no surprise: The game’s been in development for the entirety of a full console generation. And unlike where some developers are headed, all the art is still done by hand, resulting in an astonishing amount of detail — and God knows how many man hours.

Along with some guidance for everyone who previwed Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red published a significant chunk of new concept art and never before seen character renders. There’s a ton of concept shots for establishing scenes and environments, all outlining the look and direction of Cyberpunk 2077‘s inner six districts, plus some of the Badlands that exists outside of Night City’s walls.

There’s plenty of renders of V for each of the three character classes — or templates, since you can customise V pretty much any way you want. But it’s enough to give you an idea of how distinct the theme is across the Street Kid, Corporate and Nomad classes.

Beyond that, there’s just a ton of Night City to enjoy here. If you weren’t keen on Cyberpunk 2077 before, this’ll do a good job of getting you there.

And this is just the collection of art CD Projekt Red was happy to release. Can you imagine all the storyboards, concept designs and environments built up over the last 8 years? It’s staggering just thinking about the amount of hours it must have taken for all the art. Not to mention the crunch.

If you haven’t caught up on what Cyberpunk 2077 is like as an experience, never fear. I had a 5 hour hands on session with the game here, which was enough to cover the prologue, opening missions and the first taste of Night City’s density.