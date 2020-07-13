Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of Ghost Of Tsushima In Australia

Ghost of Tsushima is finally releasing for PlayStation 4 on Friday. If you’re chomping at the bit to get your hands on the game, the good news is you can pre-order it with your local games shop or online retailer for a pretty decent price. Let’s dive in with the cheapest deals around.

Both Harvey Norman and Amazon share the cheapest price at $68 ⁠— but note you’ll need to pay shipping if ordered from Amazon. There’s also the possibility your copy might be delayed in the post due to the ongoing coronavirus-induced mail slowdown.

Outside of these options, there’s also plenty of other online and brick’n’mortar shops who have Ghost of Tsushima going cheap.

Here’s every deal in Australia (and keep in mind some retailers will offer price matching):

There’s also several special editions available for pre-order including the $99.95 Standard Plus EB Exclusive that includes a reversible foil cover, game soundtrack and DLC.

Then there’s the $129.95 Special Edition which includes a steelbook case, soundtrack, mini artbook, in-game skins and more.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for the latest on Ghost of Tsushima when it launches on Friday.