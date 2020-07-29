Find Your Next Favourite Adventure In GOG’s Grand RPG Sale

If you’re in the mood for some swashbuckling adventures, GOG has you covered. Its latest sale covers all the hottest RPGs from the wilds of Baldur’s Gate to the dark depths of Tyranny. There’s dragons and knights and long forgotten realms all waiting for their triumphant hero.

You can also grab the critically acclaimed Divinity: Original Sin franchise for cheap with the original game going for $16.09 and its highly lauded sequel on sale for $34.39.

Here’s every game you should check out in the GOG Grand RPG Sale:

Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition – $15.29

Baldur’s Gate II Enhanced Edition – $15.29

Beyond Divinity – $0.99

Blades of Time – $10.19

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition – $16.09

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition – $34.39

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Eternal Edition (Includes 1 + 2 + Goodies) – $60.59

Dragon Age Origins: Ultimate Edition – $7.49

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 – $8.59

Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition – $15.29

Icewind Dale 2 Complete – $7.69

Iratus: Lord of the Dead – $30.09

Jotun: Valhalla Edition – $6.49

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition – $6.19

Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete – $15.29

Outward – $23.99

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Explorer Edition – $17.19

Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition – $18.49

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – $22.99

Shadowrun Hong Kong: Extended Edition – $7.69

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – $5.39

Stoneshard – $16.19

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy – $8.79

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky – $15.29

The Legend of Heroes: Trials of Cold Steel – $30.00

The Legend of Heroes: Trials of Cold Steel II – $32.89

Torment: Tides of Numenera – $17.49

Tyranny – Standard Edition – $17.49

With Baldur’s Gate III on the way, it might be time to refresh your classic RPG knowledge.

You can check out the entire list of every RPG on sale here.

If your favourite RPG is on sale, shout about it in the comments below. We’re always looking for recommendations about what you love playing.