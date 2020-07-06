This Week In Games: Full Body F1

Like racing? Creepy indies? Bizarre puzzlers? Or boxy WW2 shooters? Then there’s a ton of new games that might take your fancy this week.

Despite none of the big releases landing this week — Ghost of Tsushima isn’t for a fortnight — there’s still plenty of new games to enjoy. Superliminal is launching on the Switch tomorrow, despite not hitting the PC until November.

Those enjoying virtual racing will appreciate F1 2020 this week, which launches on all platforms. (Split-screen racing is back too, which is interesting.) Switch owners have a massive glut of new games to pick from: Catherine: Full Body, Deadly Premonition 2, Trails of Cold Steel 3 and RPGs like Crosscode.

On the PC front, it’s a bit quieter. But there’s still some surprises, including the first WW2 shooter from the revamped MicroProse, Warfare 1944.

Here’s all the new games coming out this week:

F1 2020 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Superliminal | Switch

Catherine: Full Body | Switch

Trails of Cold Steel III | Switch

Elden: Path of the Forgotten | Switch

Crosscode | Switch

Deadly Premonition 2 | Switch

Neon Abyss | Switch

Distraint 2 | Switch

The Great Perhaps | Switch

Creepy Tale | Switch

NASCAR Heat 5 | Xbox

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris | PC, PS4, Xbox

Kingdom: Majestic Limited Edition | PS4, Switch

My Universe, My Baby | Switch

Little Town Hero Big Idea Edition | Switch

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | Switch

Warfare 1944 | PC

Astronomia | PC

DICHOTOMY | PC

180 Files: The Aegis Project | PC

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 | PC

Onto the official game trailers, then. Let’s start by reminding ourselves what the new Bloodstained game looks like. (Note that while it says all consoles and the Switch, I can’t see listings for Curse of the Moon 2 on any Australian store bar Steam at the time of writing.)

Also, please watch the Deadly Premonition 2 trailer in full. It is really something.

Superliminal really looks great. And Deadly Premonition 2 is … that’s gonna be a thing for sure. Trails of Cold Steel is a great RPG if you want to disappear for a month or so, too.

See anything you like this week?