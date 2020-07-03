What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is an opportune time for a lot of things, video games in particular, but also for reconnecting with family.

I’ll be travelling down to my parents for the weekend. It’s some long overdue reconnecting; my mother’s been battling cancer, very seriously over the last year. It was already difficult: Even the slightest risk of passing on a cold, cough or scratchy throat could be a death sentence for someone who is immunocompromised. Adding coronavirus into that mix makes it even worse.

What’s particular about this weekend is that it’ll be the first time my brother has been back home for a long time. He’s been living in the USA, and earlier this year him and his wife were hit hard by COVID, figuratively and literally. Unsurprisingly, upon returning home my brother was forced into hotel quarantine for 14 days. I remember talking to him about what the quality of quarantine was like, and he scoffed at the lax attitude of the staff and how blase they were about the restrictions.

So Victoria’s debacle this week with hotel quarantine doesn’t really come as a surprise. We’re lucky it hasn’t been worse.

So that rules out games like Death Stranding, my ongoing playthrough of Griftlands or anything that doesn’t fit on a phone, iPad or a Switch. I’ve got a few things that’ll make the train journey a bit more palatable — Slay the Spire on iPhone runs quite well, and there’s always TFT when I’m in range of the Wi-Fi.

Plus, Star Wars Pod Racer plays great in handheld mode, even if some of the turns can be a pain in the arse to see.

What are you playing this weekend?