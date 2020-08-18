Ash From Pokémon No Longer Has Superhuman Strength

Ash Ketchum’s strength is legendary. He can carry heavy Pocket Monsters with ease. He can lift logs and throw them. Rather, he could.
In the latest episode of the Pokémon Journeys anime, Ash and Goh tried to lift a heavy log but they could not.
【悲報】スーパーマサラ人、弱体化。#アニポケ #anipoke #pokemon33
— ZéXY (@TheEndlessZero) August 16, 2020
Ash said it was “impossible.”
Welp continuity doesn't apply here I guess ???? #Anipoke
— Exclusivespoke (@Exclusivespoke1) August 17, 2020
Remember, in 2006, Ash lifted a log by himself and then chucked it no sweat, so he should’ve easily been able to make this happen
Or not.
In 2017’s Pokémon: Sun Moon, he also wasn’t able to lift a log, which seemed like a fluke at the time. But, I guess, it’s just that the character no longer has superhuman strength.
