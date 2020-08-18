See Games Differently

Ash From Pokémon No Longer Has Superhuman Strength

Brian Ashcraft

Published 4 hours ago: August 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm -
Filed to:anime
pokemon

Ash Ketchum’s strength is legendary. He can carry heavy Pocket Monsters with ease. He can lift logs and throw them. Rather, he could.

In the latest episode of the Pokémon Journeys anime, Ash and Goh tried to lift a heavy log but they could not.

Ash said it was “impossible.”

Remember, in 2006, Ash lifted a log by himself and then chucked it no sweat, so he should’ve easily been able to make this happen

Or not.

In 2017’s Pokémon: Sun Moon, he also wasn’t able to lift a log, which seemed like a fluke at the time. But, I guess, it’s just that the character no longer has superhuman strength.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.