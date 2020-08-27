Gamescom 2020: All The New Games And Gameplay Reveals

Gamescom is generally the last major hurrah for new games and indie titles to make a splash before the holidays and, this year, the release of the next gen consoles. COVID-19 forced the event to go virtual, but as always, the German convention had plenty to reveal.

The big showcase came in the form of Gamescom Opening Night Live, a new showcase led by industry veteran and long-time MC Geoff Keighley. There were plenty of announcements in the lead-up, though.

Pre-reveals included the return of classic IP Turrican. Developers Mediatonic announced they would be showing off content for the second season of Fall Guys, and Bethesda announced that the upcoming campaign expansion for DOOM Eternal would be revealed. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was revealed hours before Gamescom Opening Night Live, showing a ton of reflections, high quality models, and some starring performances.

A string of publishers also announced “digital booths” — basically chances for press, influencers and the public to sample the demo builds that would have been available in Cologne had COVID not intervened. Others planned their own virtual press conferences, like Aerosoft, a publisher focusing exclusively on simulation games, and the physical distributors of Microsoft Flight Simulator in Europe.

Two separate showcases were also scheduled for the weekend Australian time, the Future Games Show and a gamescom Awesome Indies showcase. The latter will be debuting more gameplay from AWAY: The Survival Series and the first look at Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World.

A big reveal ahead of the Gamescom showcase was fresh gameplay from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, one of the headline games for the PlayStation 5. Rift Apart didn’t have a release date when it was first shown off, but the extensive gameplay trailer promised to be a strong technical showcase for the PS5, particularly given Insomniac’s talents with Sony hardware in Spider-Man and the Ratchet & Clank reboot.

Star Wars: Squadrons gameplay was promised, along with footage from Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Spellbreak, Wasteland 3, Little Nightmares 2, The Sims 4, Chorus, Scarlet Nexus, Crash Bandicoot 4, LEGO: The Skywalker Saga, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition, and Crash Bandicoot 4.

The official pre-show was scheduled to begin at 3:30am AEST, with the official Opening Night Live reveals kicking off from 4:00am AEST / 6:00am NZST / 2:00am AWST.

This post is being updated as more information becomes available.