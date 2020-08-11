How Much Do You Think The Xbox Series X Will Cost In Australia?

We’re still waiting for Microsoft and Sony to actually announce the price of their new consoles. It’s getting so long that promotions are starting to appear for the consoles, and we still don’t have an official RRP. So now’s as good as a time as any to ask: How much do you think the Xbox Series X will cost — and how much would you be willing to pay?

I was looking at RRP pricing for the upcoming consoles courtesy of a tip from a Kotaku Australia reader, Rhys, They pointed me towards a new competition that’s being run by a local sports drink, where they’re giving away 90 Xbox Series X consoles every day until October.

Digging through the terms and conditions revealed an expected RRP of $999 for the Xbox Series X — which is obviously a placeholder price, something Microsoft confirmed with me officially when I reached out.

Still, it got me wondering.

How much would you pay for the Xbox Series X — and are you likely to buy both consoles this year, are you holding out to see which one is better value, is PC gaming the way to go for you, or is 2020 just a little bit too expensive right now?

Just to be clear about the motivations here, I haven’t run a The Big Question or Tell Us Dammit-style post in quite a while. Having dug through way too many T&C’s (off the back of a very early start for Cyberpunk this morning) got my brain thinking. It’s also just interesting to see where everyone’s at — normally you’d think people would be keen as mustard for a next-gen console launch, but the pandemic and recession has hit a lot of people very, very hard, and in very different ways to boot.

Personally, I’m priming for something around the $699 mark. I think that makes the most sense given how much the “power” of the next-gen consoles is being talked up .. but also because of what Microsoft has in the way of actual launch titles to push with the Xbox Series X.

Sony, on the other hand, can point to Spider-Man for Christmas and Horizon: Forbidden West just around the corner. If the PS5 ends up being about $50 more, I think Sony’d probably be able to get away with that.