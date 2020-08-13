The LEGO Super Mario Sets I’ll Be Spending My Paycheck On

I’m not a huge LEGO fan, but if I see a set that I really like I’ll go out of my way to pick it up. When LEGO first announced their offical Super Mario sets, I wasn’t too keen on them. But as time went on, I found myself reading up on them more and more. The LEGO Super Mario sets were released earlier this month, and I’m pretty excited to grab most of them.

You can set up the courses according to their individual instructions, but you’re also encouraged to mix and combine sets to make your own unique courses. It feels like an analogue version of Mario Maker. I’ve had the chance to play around with the Starter Course, and these are the other sets I’m keen on picking up.

If you want to use the game aspect of the LEGO Super Mario sets, the Starter Course is required. You’ll need it for the start pipe and the goal pole, which will help you start and finish a course. It’s also the only set that comes with LEGO Super Mario. You get a minute to complete as much of the course as possible, picking up as many coins and using action bricks to take care of enemies.

Having had some hands-on experience with this set, I enjoyed it. I’ll admit that the Mario figure looks a bit awkward the first time you pick it up, but the digital facial expressions and iconic voice help to make the figure feel authentic.

Would you believe this is the set that I’m the most excited for? I think LEGO do a great job with their various blind bags, with decent choices where I’m usually glad to pick up most, if not all of the figures. These Super Mario ones are no different. I really like how well these characters have translated to LEGO (especially the Blooper and Urchin), and I’d be happy to get any of these. Even if you aren’t interested in picking up any of the LEGO Super Mario sets, these make for great knickknacks to add to your desk or figure shelf.

The designs for the Boomer Bill and Shy Guy figures look great. You also get the Super Mushroom, which will give Mario a extra-hit bonus if he manages to pick it up. The aim of this course is to keep Mario balanced on a spinning platform, while also dodging the Boomer Bills. It’s simple, but enjoyable. If you want to grab an expansion set that will add some fun game features and enemies, I reckon this one is a solid choice.

I’m not going to lie, I mainly want this for the Whomp figure. The original Whomp design from the game is just a big block, so it makes sense that it translates to LEGO so well. The set’s interactive aspect comes in the form of a sliding platform that will give Mario extra coins — as long as he can stay balanced on top of it.

The Guarded Fortress set gives you the option of multiple paths, with the aim of opening the fortress. I like the range of enemies that come with this LEGO Super Mario set, as it definitely opens up some good options when it comes to making up your own course. For example, you can continuously jump on the Bob-omb to get coins, but it can randomly explode at any moment. The Piranha Plant figure also looks great.

The boss battle set! The goal is to shake the bridge that Bowser is standing on, causing him to fall over so you can jump on his back. It’s a nice homage to the boss bridge from the original Super Mario Bros. game. The price tag will definitely be a put-off for some, but having seen this set in person, I think it’s well worth it. This thing is absolutely huge and looks great too.

