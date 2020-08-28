Marvel’s Avengers Has Broken Street Date In Australia

Australians have started getting their console copies of Marvel’s Avengers today, well before the game’s official release date on September 4.

Kotaku Australia reader lordo received their copy from Amazon Australia, and shared some photo evidence with us below. It’s almost a full week before the game’s release, which means if Amazon are shipping copies from today, then it’s likely more pre-orders will arrive between now and Monday for those getting a PS4 or Xbox One version of the game. (PC copies aren’t available through Amazon Australia.)

Below are some shots of the disc that was sent out:

Amazon, mind you, are still saying pre-orders won’t arrive until next Friday. It’s still going for $69 as well, so if you were still going to take a gamble on Marvel’s Avengers, this is probably the way to go.

Breaking street date was something that had gone out of fashion, but the coronavirus brought it back something severe. There’s been several major releases going out the door early in Australia this year, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Persona 5 Royal, and others. Final Fantasy 7 was the most egregious, with the game launching in Australia 9 days ahead of schedule as publishers tried to deal with the early lockdowns and potential threat of customers not able to receive copies of the game that they’d paid for.

And it’s not the first time Amazon has broken street date either, although going this far in advance is a bit new for them. Marvel’s Avengers isn’t due for release until September 4, but with Amazon jumping the gun, there’s a good chance JB Hi-Fi and EB Games might pull the trigger early, too.

Of course, not everyone should be so lucky. At least one user reported on Twitter being told by Amazon — not Amazon Australia — that their copy would arrive later than expected. But in Australia, at least, that doesn’t seem to be the case. I’m still waiting for confirmation on whether the Marvel’s Avengers servers will let people play this early, though.