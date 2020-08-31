See Games Differently

This Week In Games: Tony Hawk’s Back

2
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: August 31, 2020 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:au
this week in games
this week in games
Image: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

Finally, the legend returns.

The original Tony Hawk games are still some of the greatest games ever released. A remaster — a proper remaster — has been demanded for so long that even Tony Hawk himself was publicly lobbying Activision to make it happen.

This week, we all get to see the fruits of their labour. Based on the Warehouse demo, it’s pretty damn good already. Some people have already found ways to rack up literally hundreds of millions of points within the two minute timer, which is certainly more than I’ll ever get. And that’s on a mouse and keyboard, too.

Just look at how damn smooth and crisp that game is in motion. Splendid.

Of course, Tony Hawk isn’t alone this week. Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers is finally out, and hopefully with a little more contextual oomph than what was in the beta. I’m still curious to see how the end game stuff pans out. Also, Ms. Marvel is an absolute boss, and she’s probably the most fun of the characters mechanically. So fingers crossed that turns out well.

Elsewhere, there’s also Iron Harvest, the Company of Heroes-esque RTS game inspired by the world of Scythe. I’m not expecting this to revamp or repopularise the RTS genre, but for fans of these types of games, the campaign should be some cracking steampunk fun. Also, there’s Crusader Kings 3 — for New Zealanders, at least, and hopefully for Australians if the age issue problem gets sorted. There’s also a ton of new VR games too, including a real intriguing experience called Bodyless.

READ MORE
The Very Strange Reason Why Crusader Kings 3 Is Being Delayed In Australia

Here’s what to expect from This Week In Games:

this week in games
Image: Iron Harvest 1920+
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox
  • Marvel’s Avengers | PC, PS4, Xbox
  • Iron Harvest 1920+ | PC 
  • NBA 2K 2021 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons | Switch, Xbox, PC
  • MX vs ATV All Out | Switch
  • Piffle | Switch
  • Mask of Mists | Switch, Xbox
  • Lucah: Born of a Dream | Switch
  • Here Be Dragons | Switch 
  • Spinch | Switch
  • Paradise Killer | Switch
  • Batu Ta Batu | Switch, Xbox
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms – The Furious Wild | PC
  • Total War Three Kingdoms – Shi Xie | PC
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship | PC, PS4, Xbox
  • Combat Mission Shock Force 2 | PC
  • SCP: The Foundation | PC
  • Firefly | PC
  • K’nife Fight | PC
  • Battle Command | PC 
  • iB Cricket | PC VR
  • Time Break Chronicles | PC 
  • Bodyless | PC VR
  • Stride | PC VR

Onto the trailers! We’ll begin with a reminder of what Total War Three Kingdoms has coming out this week.

Definitely plenty to absorb this week, and a good one if anyone has some time off. Tony Hawk is going to be an absolute blast, but Iron HarvestAvengersNBA 2K 2021 and the Total War Three Kingdoms DLC will definitely keep everyone going for ages.

What are you picking up this week?

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.