Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Has Been Delayed To 2021

Bad news, fans of vampires and all things RPGs. Vampire: the Masquerade Bloodlines 2 has been pushed back into 2021, the developers confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the studio announced that “the quality bar and ambitions” for the game meant that their original 2020 deadline was too soon. “This is not a decision taken lightly nor is it the first option we considered,” Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive said.

“This means that our goal to release in 2020 is no longer impossible. Moving launch is one of the changes we are marking to ensure the best player experience possible.”

The studio mentioned that more information will be announced on “launch timing and other organisational changes that will help us achieve this goal”. The organisational changes is interesting phrasing, and it wasn’t outlined whether by organisational the studios meant internally, or if there were structural changes to Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 itself.

The game had already been delayed once. It was originally scheduled to ship in Q1 of 2020, before the studio said they would “value quality over making the Q1 launch window”.

“Throughout 2019 we have been improving our processes and growing our teams, however it soon became clear that this alone won’t allow us to deliver the quality we want at the date we promised,” Hardsuit Labs said at the time.