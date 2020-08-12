Every Game That’s Actually Launching On The Xbox Series X In November

The Xbox Series X now has a confirmed launch window of November 2020. No further details about pricing or an exact date were revealed and the announcement followed the delay of the console’s major flagship title: Halo Infinite. With scarce news about exclusives and no confirmed game release dates, it’s looking highly likely the Xbox Series X console will launch with very few next gen titles.

Microsoft’s announcement indicated there would be over 100 titles optimised for Xbox Series X releasing this year, including Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Gears 5 and more. While these games will feature enhanced graphics, ray tracing and faster loading speeds, a date was not set for these updates. It means you’ll likely be playing the same Xbox One versions of each game for some time after launch.

Games developed for Xbox Series X that are launching in November currently include:

The Medium

Scorn

Tetris Effect: Connected

These games will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

The Medium is Bloober Team’s new psychological puzzler featuring a medium crossing between worlds. Scorn is a horror shooter inspired by the gloomy works of H.R. Giger and Tetris Effect: Connected is a multiplayer expansion for hit puzzle Tetris Effect.

Despite the lack of exclusives, the console will still have other playable games.

Backwards compatibility has been a core focus for Microsoft through both Xbox Game Pass and digital emulation of game discs. While there’s no current confirmation Xbox 360 or Xbox One discs will work natively on the Xbox Series X, the current plan is for all Xbox One games that don’t require the Kinect to be playable at launch on Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X users will also have access to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s 100+ game streaming subscription service covering all things Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox. There’s plenty of ripper titles on the service, including brand new releases, so there’ll be plenty there to keep you going if you choose to purchase an Xbox Series X early.

For all the other blockbuster titles releasing this year and next, you’ll need to wait a few months longer. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and Cyberpunk 2077 are all scheduled for later 2020 or early 2021 releases so start practising your waiting skills now.

Stay tuned for more news about Xbox Series X launch titles as we learn more about the upcoming line-up.